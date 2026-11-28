New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

Grab the latest FanDuel promo code offer for up to $250 in bonus bets when you bet on Michigan vs. Ohio State. No code is required. As of Nov. 28, this is one of the top sportsbook promos out there.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Michigan vs. Ohio State

The Game is the perfect place to start this FanDuel sign-up bonus. The Salvage Bowl pits five-loss Michigan against fading No. 21 Ohio State in Columbus. Your Michigan vs. Ohio State wager counts as day 1 of a five-day streak that can add up to $250 in bonus bets.

Here is how the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works. No FanDuel promo code is required, and the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer pays out through daily bonus bets. Here are the key terms:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, such as Michigan vs. Ohio State.

Whether the bet wins or loses, FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling.

Repeat the $5 wager for the following five consecutive days to maximize the offer. If you skip a day during your promotional period, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and it cannot be cashed out.

Say you put your $5 on Ohio State to cover the spread against Michigan. If the Buckeyes cover, you collect your winnings and still receive $50 in bonus bets. If Michigan pulls the upset in Columbus, you still get the $50 in bonus bets, so you can use them on games later in the weekend.

The same goes if you back the Wolverines. A Michigan win cashes your ticket and triggers the bonus, while an Ohio State win still triggers it. Either way, the bonus bets arrive in your account after your first wager settles.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Michigan vs. Ohio State odds at FanDuel

Here are the current FanDuel odds for the 12:00 PM ET kickoff:

Moneyline: Michigan +330, Ohio State -429.

Spread: Ohio State -10.5.

Total: 37.5.

Ohio State enters as a double-digit favorite despite losing three of its past four games. The Buckeyes are without quarterback Julian Sayin because of an elbow injury, which helps explain the low total of 37.5. Michigan, meanwhile, comes in off a stunning 18-16 triple-overtime win over unbeaten UCLA.

Michigan vs. Ohio State preview: What bettors should know

This year's edition lacks the Top 10 stakes of years past. Ohio State (7-4, 5-3) has its highest loss total since 2011 and almost certainly will miss the College Football Playoff. A path to the Big Ten title still exists, but it requires a win over the Wolverines and help from seven other Big Ten games.

Michigan (6-5, 3-5) is trying to save a disappointing first season under coach Kyle Whittingham. The Wolverines lost to Michigan State 15-6 and to then-No. 16 Oregon 31-7 before beating UCLA. Whittingham said a win here would go a long way toward changing the narrative of the season.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day pointed to the weight of the rivalry. "We always say throw the records out," Day said. Michigan's defense faces a big task in containing Jeremiah Smith, the Heisman Trophy front-runner and the Big Ten's career leader in receiving touchdowns (44) and receiving yards (4,040).

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Michigan vs. Ohio State

Follow these steps to lock in your up to $250 in bonus bets and place your first wager on The Game.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and register your account, verifying your identity. Go to the "Cashier" section, choose your preferred banking option, and deposit at least $5. Browse the FanDuel betting markets and find Michigan vs. Ohio State. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the moneyline, spread, total or any other market. Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles, win or lose. Place a $5 wager on each of the next five days to collect the full $250 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance. Winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable, but the bonus stake is not.

Want more detail before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promos for existing users after Michigan vs. Ohio State

The welcome offer is not the only way to add value at FanDuel. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers across college football, the NFL, the NBA and more.

To see what is available after The Game, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and head to the "Promotions" section. New offers can pop up throughout the week, so check back often.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.