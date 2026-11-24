The FanDuel promo code offer delivers up to $250 in bonus bets for new users as of Tuesday, Nov. 24. Use it on the NBA Cup slate and the Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL games. Check our latest sportsbook promos for more.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NBA Cup and Thanksgiving NFL

Good news for new bettors: no FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. You just wager $5 or more each day for five consecutive days, and each day triggers a $50 bonus bet, for up to $250 in total. This FanDuel sign-up bonus turns a steady week of betting into a bonus bet bonanza.

Tonight's Boston at Washington game at 8 PM ET is the ideal spot for your day 1 wager. Treat it as bet 1 of 5, then keep the streak alive with the Thanksgiving NFL slate. Thursday brings Chicago at Detroit, Philadelphia at Dallas and Kansas City at Buffalo, and Friday adds Denver at Pittsburgh.

Here are the key terms for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Win or lose, FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the qualifying wager settling.

If you skip a day and place no bet, the bonus for that day is voided.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and it cannot be cashed out.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings, and you cannot withdraw bonus bets.

Say you place a $5 wager on Boston to beat Washington tonight. If Boston wins, you collect your winnings and still receive $50 in bonus bets. If Washington pulls the upset after its three-game winning streak, you still receive the $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

You can then use those bonus bets on later games, such as the Thanksgiving night showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. If a bonus bet wins, the winnings become withdrawable, but the bonus stake itself does not come back. Plan your five days carefully, because the holiday schedule gives you plenty of options.

Several FanDuel promo codes and offers compete for attention this week, but this one rewards consistency. It also pairs well with a busy slate, since group play in the NBA Cup ends Friday and Week 12 of the NFL runs through Monday night.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Boston at Washington odds on FanDuel

Here are the current FanDuel odds for tonight's 8 PM ET matchup between Boston and Washington. The Celtics enter as heavy favorites despite their four-game losing streak.

Moneyline: Boston -450, Washington +350.

Spread: Boston -10.5.

Total: 217.5.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for the NBA Cup and Thanksgiving NFL

Follow these quick steps to lock in your day 1 wager on tonight's NBA Cup action and start your five-day streak.

Click any FanDuel link on this page to open the sign-up page. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account, then verify your identity. Open the Cashier section and make a deposit of at least $5. Find Boston at Washington (8 PM ET) or another NBA Cup game and place a qualifying wager of at least $5. Wait for your wager to settle, and look for $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Place a $5 or larger wager on each of the next four days, including the Thanksgiving NFL games, to earn the full $250.

Want a closer look at the app before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The welcome offer is not the only way to get value at FanDuel. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for current customers, and many of them tie directly to marquee events like the NBA Cup and the NFL holiday slate.

To find what is live right now, open the Promotions section in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Check it often during Thanksgiving week, since new boosts tend to appear before the biggest games.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.