New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

New users who claim the FanDuel promo code offer can get up to $250 in bonus bets on Sunday, Nov. 29. No code is required. Browse more sportsbook promos , then place your first wager on the NFL Week 12 Sunday slate.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for NFL Week 12 Sunday

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer rewards five straight days of betting. You place a $5 wager each day for five consecutive days, and each day triggers a $50 bonus bet. That adds up to $250 in bonus bets.

Sunday's 10-game NFL slate makes a strong Day 1 for the offer. The 49ers host the Seahawks at 4:25 PM ET, and the Browns welcome the Raiders on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 PM ET. Earlier, six games tip off at 1:00 PM ET. I like to place my Day 1 bet on one of the early games so I can lock in the first $50 before the late window starts.

Here are the key terms for the FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market. For Day 1, I suggest an NFL Week 12 Sunday game.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling, whether the bet wins or loses.

Repeat the $5 daily wager for the following five consecutive days to maximize the offer. If you skip a day during your promotional period, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets stay valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and it cannot be cashed out.

Consider an example. Say you put $5 on the Vikings to beat the Falcons on Sunday. If Minnesota wins, you collect your winnings and still receive $50 in bonus bets. If Atlanta pulls the upset, you lose the $5 wager, but the $50 in bonus bets still lands in your account.

Bonus bets also work differently from cash. If you use a $50 bonus bet on a Jaguars moneyline and it wins, you keep the winnings but not the $50 stake. You cannot withdraw bonus bets themselves, only the winnings they produce.

Remember that no FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer. You can also find FanDuel promo codes and other deals through our hub of sportsbook promos . The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer simply activates when you sign up and make your first qualifying wager.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

FanDuel odds for NFL Week 12 Sunday

Here are the current FanDuel odds for three early Sunday games. These lines can move, so check the app before you bet.

Saints at Bengals (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline NO +420 / CIN -560. Spread: CIN -9.5. Total: 49.5.

Falcons at Vikings (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline ATL +265 / MIN -330. Spread: MIN -7. Total: 41.5.

Titans at Jaguars (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline TEN +750 / JAX -1200. Spread: JAX -14.5. Total: 48.5.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for NFL Week 12 Sunday

Follow these steps to claim the offer and place your Day 1 bet on Sunday's NFL action.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and register for a new account. You must verify your identity to qualify for the welcome offer. Open the Cashier section, choose your preferred banking option and deposit at least $5. I recommend using EDGE Boost to fund FanDuel because it keeps your betting budget separate from everyday spending. Browse the NFL Week 12 Sunday markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any game, such as Falcons at Vikings or Titans at Jaguars. Wait for your wager to settle. FanDuel issues your first $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours, win or lose. Repeat the $5 wager each day for the next five consecutive days to earn the full $250 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets within seven days (168 hours) of issuance. If a bonus bet wins, the winnings become withdrawable, but the bonus stake is not returned.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is not the only way to add value at FanDuel. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers, and many of them tie into big NFL Sundays like this one.

To see what is live, open the Promotions section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app. I check it before every slate so I do not miss a boost on a game I already plan to bet.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.