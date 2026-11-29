New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

The FanDuel promo code offer delivers up to $250 in bonus bets for new users, and no code is required. As of Sunday, Nov. 29, this is one of the top sportsbook promos for Raiders vs. Browns on Sunday Night Football.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Raiders vs. Browns

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer pays out over five consecutive days. Your first qualifying bet on Las Vegas vs. Cleveland counts as day 1, and each day after that earns another $50 bonus bet. Think of it as a five-game stretch, and you want to finish strong like the Browns do in tight games.

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this FanDuel sign-up bonus. I like that the offer pays whether your first wager wins or loses, so the outcome at Huntington Bank Field does not change your bonus. Here are the key terms to know:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, such as Raiders vs. Browns at 8:20 PM ET.

Whether the bet wins or loses, FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling.

Repeat the $5 daily wager for the following five consecutive days to maximize the offer. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets stay valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and it cannot be cashed out.

Here is how it plays out on Sunday night. Say you put $5 on the Browns to cover the spread and they win by seven. You collect your payout and still get the $50 bonus bet. If the Raiders and rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza pull the upset and your bet loses, the $50 bonus bet still lands in your account.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn. If you use one on an eligible wager and it wins, the winnings become withdrawable, but the bonus stake does not come back. That makes this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer a smart way to build your bankroll across the week.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Raiders vs. Browns odds on FanDuel

Here are the current FanDuel odds for Sunday night's matchup between Las Vegas and Cleveland at 8:20 PM ET.

Moneyline: Raiders +210, Browns -255.

Spread: Browns -5.5.

Total: 38.5.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Sunday Night Football

Follow these steps to lock in the offer before kickoff of Raiders vs. Browns.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and register your account, verifying your identity. Open the Cashier section, choose your banking option and deposit at least $5. I recommend EDGE Boost to keep your betting budget separate from everyday spending. Browse the markets and place a $5 qualifying wager on Raiders vs. Browns, whether it is the moneyline, spread or total. Wait for the wager to settle and look for your $50 bonus bet within 72 hours. Place a $5 wager each day for the next five days to earn the rest of the bonus bets. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance, then withdraw any eligible winnings through your chosen banking option.

Want a closer look at the app before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos beyond Raiders vs. Browns

The fun does not stop once you claim the welcome offer. FanDuel regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers, and they change often as the NFL season rolls on.

Check the Promotions section in the FanDuel Sportsbook app before each game to see what is live. Whether it is a Browns defense trying to start faster or a Raiders rookie finding his rhythm, a quick look at the Promotions tab could add extra value to your next bet.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.