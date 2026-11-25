New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

The FanDuel promo code offer delivers up to $250 in bonus bets for new users betting on the Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL slate. As of Wednesday, Nov. 25, this is one of the top sportsbook promos available. Start with Packers-Rams on Thanksgiving Eve.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL

Good news for new users: no FanDuel promo code is required to claim this FanDuel sign-up bonus. You simply wager at least $5 each day for five consecutive days, and FanDuel issues a $50 bonus bet after each qualifying wager settles. Five days at $50 apiece adds up to the full $250 in bonus bets.

The Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL slate makes a handy launchpad for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer. Packers vs. Rams at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday serves as your Day 1 wager. From there, you can keep the streak alive with Bears-Lions, Eagles-Cowboys and Chiefs-Bills on Thursday, then Broncos-Steelers on Black Friday.

Here are the key terms to know before you claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, such as the Packers-Rams game on Day 1.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling, whether it wins or loses.

Repeat a $5 wager on each of the next five consecutive days to maximize the offer. If you skip a day during your promotional period, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds, profit boosts or cash out.

The bonus-bet stake is not returned in any winnings, and bonus bets cannot be withdrawn.

Here is how it plays out. Say you put $5 on the Rams to beat the Packers. If the Rams win, you collect your winnings and still receive your $50 bonus bet. If the Packers win, you lose your $5 wager, but the $50 bonus bet still lands in your account.

Once you have bonus bets in hand, you can use them on eligible markets. If a bonus bet wins, the winnings become withdrawable, but the original bonus stake does not come back to you. Like a turkey dinner, the value is in what you do with the leftovers, so plan your bonus bets across the holiday slate.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

FanDuel odds for Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL games

Here are the current FanDuel odds for the first three games on the Thanksgiving slate:

Packers @ Rams (Wednesday, 8:00 PM ET): Moneyline GB ~+133, LAR ~-133. Spread: LAR ~-3. Total: ~45.

Bears @ Lions (Thursday, 1:00 PM ET): Moneyline CHI ~-135, DET +126. Spread: CHI -2.5. Total: ~55.5.

Eagles @ Cowboys (Thursday, 4:30 PM ET): Moneyline PHI +360, DAL ~-398. Spread: DAL ~-8.5. Total: 47.5.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Packers-Rams

Follow these steps to lock in your FanDuel sign-up bonus and place your Day 1 wager on the Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL opener.

Click any link on this page to visit FanDuel Sportsbook and download the app. Register for a new account and verify your identity. No FanDuel promo code is needed. Open the Cashier section and make a deposit of at least $5. Browse the NFL markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on Packers vs. Rams or any other market. Wait for your wager to settle and receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Place a $5 wager on each of the next five consecutive days, including the Thursday and Black Friday games, to collect the full $250.

Want a deeper look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promos for existing users during Thanksgiving week

FanDuel does not stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts, especially around marquee events like the Thanksgiving slate.

To see what is live, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and check the Promotions section. You will find current boosts and offers for the Bills-Chiefs primetime showdown, Cowboys-Eagles and the Black Friday matchup between the Broncos and Steelers. Check back often, because new promotions can appear throughout the week.

The Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL slate packs five games into three days, and the FanDuel promo codes landscape stays busy right along with it. Claim your welcome offer, keep your daily wagers rolling and enjoy the holiday football.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.