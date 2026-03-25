FanDuel Promo Code Gets You $300 Back in Bonus Bets for Yankees vs. Giants Opening Day

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth up to $3,000 in bonus bets when betting on Wednesday's Yankees vs. Giants MLB Opening Day matchup. The $300 back in bonus bets daily for 10 days promotion provides excellent value for the season opener featuring Aaron Judge and Max Fried against Logan Webb and the Giants. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through March 25.

How the FanDuel promo code welcome offer works for Yankees vs. Giants

This generous welcome bonus provides new FanDuel customers with substantial betting power for the Opening Day clash. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer. New users receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days, each worth up to $300 in bonus bet protection.

The promotion works seamlessly for betting on Wednesday's Yankees-Giants game. If you wager $200 on Aaron Judge to hit a home run and lose, you receive $200 in bonus bets. If you bet $300 on the Yankees moneyline and they fall short, you get the full $300 back in bonus bets.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the welcome bonus.

One No Sweat Token awarded daily for 10 days after registration.

Maximum refund of $300 per token if your bet loses.

Bonus bets credited within 72 hours of bet settlement.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Opening Day

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes before first pitch Wednesday night.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account. Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate your welcome bonus. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after registration. Place your Opening Day bet using the token for protection up to $300. If your bet wins, keep all winnings; if it loses, receive bonus bets as a refund. Repeat daily for 10 days with fresh No Sweat Tokens.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for complete details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users

FanDuel consistently provides value beyond the welcome bonus through daily promotions and betting boosts. Existing customers can find ongoing offers in the 'Promotions' section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These FanDuel promo codes often include profit boosts for specific games, parlay insurance, and enhanced odds on popular betting markets. The sportsbook frequently updates these promotions throughout the baseball season, giving bettors additional opportunities to maximize their wagering value on games like the Yankees-Giants opener.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.