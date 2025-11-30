SI

FanDuel Promo Code Offer for NFL Week 13: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win

NFL Week 13 brings exciting matchups on Sunday, Nov. 30, including the Houston Texans visiting the Indianapolis Colts in a crucial AFC South showdown. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer that awards new users $150 in bonus bets if their initial $5 wager wins. With C.J. Stroud potentially returning from his concussion for Houston, this divisional battle presents an excellent opportunity to explore sportsbook promos.

FanDuel promo code offer details for NFL Week 13 betting

This is a straightforward welcome bonus that requires no FanDuel promo code to activate. New users simply need to register through the links on this page, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place their first $5 wager on any available market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

  • Registration must begin through the links on this page to remain eligible.
  • Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app when prompted during sign-up.
  • Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred banking method.
  • Place your first $5 real money wager on any available betting market.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • When using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned, not the bonus amount.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Texans to cover the 3.5-point spread against Indianapolis and win, you receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. If you lose that initial wager, you receive no bonus. When using your $150 bonus on a market with +100 odds and winning, you collect $150 in withdrawable cash, not $300.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for NFL Week 13

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps. Follow this process to secure your welcome bonus before Sunday's games:

  1. Register for a new FanDuel account using the links on this page and download the mobile app when prompted.
  2. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit cards, credit cards, or other available banking methods.
  3. Place your initial $5 wager on any NFL Week 13 market, such as the Texans-Colts spread or any other available game.
  4. If your bet wins, receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours to use on future wagers.

Remember that no code is required to claim this offer. For more detailed information about the platform, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond this welcome bonus. Current users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated Promotions section. These offers change regularly and often coincide with major sporting events like NFL Week 13, providing additional value for active bettors throughout the season.

  • NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.

More sportsbook promos for NFL Week 13

