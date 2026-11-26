The FanDuel promo code offer gives new users up to $250 in bonus bets on Thursday, Nov. 26. No code is required. Bet $5 on Philadelphia vs. Dallas, then check our other sportsbook promos .

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Eagles vs. Cowboys

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this FanDuel sign-up bonus. Instead, you earn a $50 bonus bet for each day you place a qualifying $5 wager across five consecutive days. Your Eagles vs. Cowboys wager counts as Day 1, and four more daily bets will complete the offer.

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code new-user offer is simple to follow, but the details matter. Here are the key terms to keep in mind:

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, starting with Eagles vs. Cowboys for Day 1.

FanDuel issues a $50 bonus bet within 72 hours after your qualifying wager settles.

Repeat the $5 wager on each of the next four consecutive days to earn up to $250 in bonus bets.

If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and it cannot be cashed out.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Bonus bet stakes are not returned in any winnings, and you cannot withdraw bonus bets.

Here is how it plays out with the Thanksgiving matchup. Say you place a $5 bet on Dallas to cover the spread and the Cowboys win big. You collect your winnings, and FanDuel still sends your $50 bonus bet.

Now say you back Philadelphia on the moneyline and the Eagles fall short. You lose your $5 wager, but the $50 bonus bet still lands in your account within 72 hours of settlement. Either way, you can start building toward the full $250 across the following four days.

Dallas (5-6) looks to sweep the season series after its 38-21 win in Philadelphia on Oct. 26. Dak Prescott has accounted for 10 touchdowns over the past two games. Philadelphia (3-7) counts on Joe Milton III, who makes his third straight start, plus a healthier Saquon Barkley and Quinyon Mitchell, who both practiced fully Wednesday.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Eagles vs. Cowboys odds on FanDuel

Here are the current FanDuel odds for the Thanksgiving matchup, set for a 4:30 PM ET kickoff on Fox.

Moneyline: Philadelphia +385, Dallas -500.

Spread: Dallas -8.5.

Total: 48.5.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Eagles vs. Cowboys

Follow these steps to lock in your Day 1 wager on the Thanksgiving game.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account. Verify your identity to qualify for the welcome offer. Go to the Cashier section and make a deposit of at least $5. Find Philadelphia vs. Dallas and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market. Wait for your wager to settle, and look for your $50 bonus bet within 72 hours. Place a $5 wager on each of the next four consecutive days to earn up to $250 in bonus bets. Use each bonus bet within seven days of issuance.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users after Eagles vs. Cowboys

The welcome offer is not the only way to add value at FanDuel. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for current customers, and many of them tie into big games like Thanksgiving football.

Open the Promotions section in the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what is live today. Check back often, since new offers appear throughout the week and can change quickly.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.