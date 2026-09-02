Get $365 in Bonus Bets for Week 1 College Football With bet365 Bonus Code

College football's opening weekend is here, and new bettors can capitalize on the action with a generous welcome offer. As of Sept. 2, bet365 is offering new customers $365 in bonus bets when they sign up and place their first wager on Week 1 College Football games. No bet365 bonus code is required to claim this promotion. Check out other available sportsbook promos to compare offers before you decide.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Week 1 College Football

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward for new players looking to bet on Week 1 College Football matchups. You'll deposit a minimum of $10 into your account, then place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any game during the opening weekend. Your qualifying wager must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion.

Here's what happens depending on your bet's outcome. If your initial wager wins, you'll receive your winnings plus $365 in bonus bets added to your account. If your bet loses, you'll still get the full $365 in bonus bets as a consolation, allowing you to continue betting on Saturday's Clemson-LSU matchup or Sunday's Louisville-Ole Miss showdown without additional deposit requirements.

The bonus bets you receive are non-withdrawable, meaning you can only use them for additional wagers on the sportsbook. Your bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account, so you'll want to use them quickly on Week 1 games. Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture combination counts toward the settled bets requirement. Cashed-out bets, event-specific bonus bets, and bets settled as a push do not qualify.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Week 1 College Football

Claiming your bonus bets for Week 1 College Football is simple and takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any Week 1 College Football game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be added to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional Week 1 matchups before they expire in seven days.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

Beyond the welcome offer for new customers, bet365 regularly provides ongoing bonuses and promotional boosts for existing players throughout the college football season. These promotions change frequently and cover various betting types, from point spreads to player props on Week 1 games. To discover the latest available offers, navigate to the "Promos" section within the bet365 sportsbook app, where you'll find all active promotions updated daily.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.