Missouri BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Unlocks Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets
Missouri sports betting is now officially live, and new users can claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses on Dec. 1. This welcome offer allows Missouri bettors to explore the state's new legal sports betting market with added protection. New users can take advantage of various sportsbook promos as the Show-Me State joins the growing number of states with regulated sports wagering.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer details for Missouri launch
The BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500 provides new users with protection on their first real money wager up to $1,500. If your initial bet wins, you keep the cash winnings and your original stake. However, if your first wager loses, BetMGM will return your full stake in bonus bets, giving Missouri bettors a second chance to win.
The bonus bet structure depends on your initial wager amount. If you bet $50 or more and lose, you'll receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager. For example, if you place a $1,000 bet on the Missouri Tigers money line in NCAA college basketball and the Tigers lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets. If you wager less than $50, you'll receive one bonus bet equal to your original stake. If the Tigers were to win, you’d keep any profit from your initial bet but would not receive any bonus bets.
Key terms for this Missouri sports betting promotion include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used on new wagers.
- When using bonus bets, only the winnings are credited to your account, not the stake.
How to claim your BetMGM Missouri bonus code
Missouri residents can easily claim this welcome offer by following these simple steps to start betting on local teams and national sports.
- Register for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code SI1500.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any available sports market.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately or continue betting.
- If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets within 24 hours.
New users can bet on the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Cardinals, or any other available sports markets. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Compare Missouri sports betting promos
This BetMGM offer is one of many you can claim to celebrate the launch of sports betting. Make sure to check out the offers from DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$300 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
N/A
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.