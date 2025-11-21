Missouri Sports Betting: Up to $5,550 in Pre-Launch Bonuses if You Register Now
With Missouri sports betting bonuses now live, the state has officially entered its early registration phase ahead of legal wagering on Dec. 1, 2025. From Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, residents have the opportunity to pre-register with licensed online sportsbooks and claim special early-access bonuses that can total up to $5,550.
After Nov. 30, these pre-launch deals will no longer be available, making early sign-ups especially valuable. Once the market opens in December, welcome offers are likely to be much smaller.
Pre-launch bonus
Promo Code
Min. Deposit
DraftKings
No code required
$0
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
FanDuel
No code required
$5
Fanatics Sportsbook
No code required
$50
Caesars Sportsbook
SIBONUSMO
$5
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
Early bettors can get a jump on Missouri’s sports betting rollout thanks to the DraftKings Missouri promo code offer available through Nov. 30. By completing registration before the cutoff date, new users are granted $300 in bonus bets that will activate the moment DraftKings launches on Dec. 1. The best part is that this $300 bonus requires no deposit at all. Make sure to secure the offer before Dec. 1, 2025, when DraftKings goes live and legal wagering officially begins in the state.
Key details and terms for this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer:
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 and above are eligible.
- This pre-launch bonus is available through Nov. 30, 2025.
- Claiming this offer makes you ineligible for the separate launch-day offer on Dec. 1.
- Bonus bet payouts include winnings only, not the stake.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued.
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
By signing up early with the BetMGM Missouri promo code SI1500, new users can grab $100 in bonus bets that will be available on launch day. To activate this special pre-launch perk, all you need to do is register and deposit at least $10 before Dec. 1, 2025. When the market opens on Dec. 1, your first bet comes with protection of up to $1,500 — if the wager loses, BetMGM will refund the stake in bonus bets. Together, these benefits make it one of Missouri’s most appealing early-registration offers.
Key terms to know for this BetMGM Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available to new Missouri residents 21 and older.
- A minimum deposit of $10 must be made before Dec. 1, 2025, to activate the pre-launch bonus.
- Pre-launch bonus bets of $100 will be credited when Missouri’s sports betting market goes live.
- Bonus bets from this pre-launch promotion expire seven days after being issued.
- The pre-launch window ends on Nov. 30, 2025.
- For the $1,500 first-bet promotion: Wagers over $50 earn five bonus bets, each 20% of the original stake; wagers $50 or under earn one bonus bet equal to the stake.
- Winnings from bonus bets exclude the bonus amount itself.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of crediting.
FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus
Claiming the FanDuel Missouri promo code pre-launch bonus is straightforward, and no promo code is needed. Simply register through the provided links before Nov. 30, and you’ll instantly receive $100 in bonus bets. In addition, any first deposit made during the pre-registration window, Nov. 17–30, will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $100, giving you as much as $200 in bonus bets even before legal wagering begins. Once Missouri’s sports betting market officially launches on Dec. 1, you can also take advantage of FanDuel’s “bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets” promotion, potentially boosting your total welcome package to $500.
Key details and terms for this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri residents aged 21 and above.
- Sign-up must be completed through approved pre-launch links by 11:59 AM on Nov. 30, 2025.
- Pre-launch registrants will receive $100 in bonus bets, redeemable on launch day.
- A minimum $5 deposit during pre-launch unlocks a 100% deposit match up to $100.
- Starting Dec. 1, the first $5 cash wager triggers an additional $300 in bonus bets, which expire seven days after crediting.
- Only one new-user offer can be claimed per player.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo lets new users get a jump on betting with a 15-day FanCash streak starting Dec. 1, 2025, offering up to $3,000 in FanCash. To participate, simply sign up, activate your account, deposit $50, and place at least one cash wager of $1 or more each day at odds of –500 or higher. If any qualifying daily bet loses, Fanatics will refund the stake in FanCash, up to $200 per day over the full 15 days. Make sure to register and deposit before Dec. 1, as both steps are required to claim this pre-launch offer.
Key details for this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo:
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 and older can claim this offer.
- A minimum initial deposit of $50 is required during the pre-registration process.
- Beginning December 1, players can place one qualifying wager per day, with stakes ranging from $1 to $200.
- Only losing bets earn FanCash; winning wagers are not refunded.
- Daily wagers are optional, but missed days cannot be recovered.
- FanCash credits must be used within seven days of being issued.
- The pre-launch promotion ends Nov. 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM.
Caesars Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
Missouri bettors can take advantage of the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code pre-registration offer to access two valuable bonuses ahead of the official launch. By downloading the app and signing up early, new users can claim a “bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win” promotion, plus receive five 100% profit boosts. These boosts are available only during the pre-launch period, so registering before Dec. 1 is essential to secure the full set of rewards.
Key terms and conditions:
- Only new Missouri bettors aged 21+.
- You must win your initial $5 wager to earn $150 in bonus bets.
- For profit boosts, you must place a minimum $1 wager at odds of -10000 or longer.
- The maximum wager per token is $25, with up to $2,500 in additional winnings available from each boost.
- All profit boost tokens must be used within 14 days of being issued.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.