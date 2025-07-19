Pacquiao vs. Barrios BetMGM Bonus Code: Use SI1500 for up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Saturday’s Main Event 

SI

The highly anticipated Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios fight is set for this Saturday, and you can join the action with a big boost from BetMGM. 

New users can claim sportsbook promos worth up to $1,500 when they sign up with our exclusive BetMGM bonus code SI1500. It’s a knockout offer to kick off your fight night betting experience. 

What you need to know about BetMGM’s Pacquiao vs. Barrios offer  

Before claiming this BetMGM bonus code, there are a few key terms and conditions you should understand:  

  • You must be a new BetMGM user and at least 21 years old to claim this offer.  
  • Deposit at least $10 and use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when registering.  
  • Place an initial wager of up to $1,500 to qualify.  
  • If your first bet loses, you’ll receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500.  
  • If your first bet is less than $50, you’ll get one bonus bet equal to your qualifying wager amount. 
  • If your first bet is $50 or more, you’ll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your first bet.  
  • Bonus bets have a 1x wagering requirement, meaning winnings convert to cash after one use. 
  • Bonus bets expire after seven days if unused.  

Players that live in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a welcome bonus of Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first wager.  

The Pacquiao vs. Barrios bout this Saturday could be one of the most exciting matchups in recent boxing history, so don’t miss your opportunity to place a bet with this BetMGM bonus code offer. 

Disclaimer: This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada. 

More BetMGM offers for all users  

BetMGM has more exciting sportsbook promos for existing users to use on the Pacquiao vs. Barrios fight and beyond. 

  • The Open Championship Odds Boost Token: Get an odds boost token to use on your favorite golfer at The Open Championship. 
  • The Open Championship Second Chance: Pick your winner for The Open, and if he finishes second, you get your stake back. 

How to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM   

Getting started with the BetMGM bonus code offer ahead of the Pacquiao vs. Barrios fight is quick and easy. Just follow these steps: 

  • Register: Create a BetMGM Sportsbook account and enter your personal info, including your name, date of birth, and address. Be sure to use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when signing up. 
  • Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your account using popular payment options like PayPal, Apple Pay, debit, or credit card. 
  • Place your first bet: Wager on the Pacquiao vs. Barrios fight or any other available sporting event. 
  • Claim your bonus: If your first bet doesn't win, BetMGM will return up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Just remember, these bonus credits expire in seven days. 

This simple offer gives you a safety net for your first wager, making it a great way to bet on the biggest boxing event of the year.   

Compare Pacquiao vs. Barrios betting promos  

Finding the best boxing promos is simple. We’ve rounded up the top offers from legal sportsbooks so you can choose the one that works best for you.  Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win

BetMGM  

Caesars

FanDuel

DraftKings

Pacquiao vs. Barrios betting promo  

Up to $1,500 in bonus bets

Bet $1, get 10 100% profit boosts

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you winBet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you winBet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly

Promo Code

SI1500  

SICZRDYW  

No code required  

No code required  

Bonus Form

1 or 5 bonus bets  

Profit boosts  

$150 in bonus bets  

Six $25 credits  

Minimum deposit

$10

$10

$5

$5

Minimum bet  

N/A

$1

$5

$5

Days to use bonus  

7 days  

14 days

7 days  

7 days  

