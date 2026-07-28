Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $20 Trading Bonus for MLB and WNBA Prediction Markets on Tuesday

Tuesday, July 28 brings a loaded sports slate featuring 15 MLB games and a marquee WNBA matchup, making it the perfect day to explore Polymarket promo code offers. New users can claim a $20 bonus when they deposit $10 and enter code SIBONUS during registration. Whether you're interested in predicting outcomes on Cubs-Cardinals, Mariners-Dodgers, or the Indiana Fever visiting the Seattle Storm, this welcome offer gives you additional trading capital to get started on the prediction market platform.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Tuesday's Games

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a straightforward welcome bonus for new traders. You'll deposit a minimum of $10 into your account, and Polymarket will credit you with an additional $20 in trading capital. This means you'll have $30 total to trade on Tuesday's slate, whether you want to predict on the Yankees facing the White Sox or the Astros taking on the Angels in the late window.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state when signing up

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus

Photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID are mandatory

The bonus applies to all prediction markets, including sports trading

Let's say you use your $30 in trading capital on the Braves-Mets matchup. If your prediction on Atlanta wins, your winnings are yours to keep. If the Mets pull off the upset, you've only used the platform's capital to learn how prediction markets work. The bonus gives you real trading experience on Tuesday's full slate without the same pressure as using only your own deposit.

How to Claim Your Bonus and Start Trading on Tuesday's Games

Getting started with Polymarket and the SIBONUS code takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and begin trading on Tuesday's MLB and WNBA action:

Visit Polymarket and register: Navigate to Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including your date of birth, phone number, and current location. Make sure you enter promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during this step. Complete identity verification: Polymarket will request proof of ID. Provide a clear photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID to confirm your identity. You may also need to verify your Social Security Number. Make your $10 deposit: Once your account is verified, click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet. Select your preferred payment method and enter $10 as your deposit amount. Confirm the transaction to complete the process. Receive your $20 bonus: After your deposit clears, Polymarket will automatically credit your account with the $20 bonus. You'll now have $30 in total trading capital. Start trading on Tuesday's games: Browse the sports markets available on Polymarket and begin placing predictions on Cubs-Cardinals, Mariners-Dodgers, Indiana Fever versus Seattle Storm, or any other matchup on the slate.

For a deeper look at how Polymarket compares to other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best fits your trading style.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See Terms of Use | Polymarket for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.