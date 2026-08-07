Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Trading Bonus for MLB & WNBA Games

Friday, August 7 brings a full slate of baseball and basketball action, and it's the perfect time to start trading on Polymarket promo code offers. New users can claim a $20 bonus when they deposit $10 and enter code SIBONUS during registration. Whether you're eyeing the Braves-Yankees matchup or tracking the Mercury-Sun showdown, prediction market promos like this one give you extra capital to explore trades across the night's biggest events.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Friday's Games

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a welcome offer that requires a $10 deposit to activate your $20 bonus. This bonus gives you additional trading capital to use across Polymarket's prediction markets, including the full slate of MLB games and WNBA matchups scheduled for Friday. You'll be able to trade on outcomes like whether the Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks in their late-night divisional clash or if the Dream can pull off a win against the Mystics at home.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

The offer is available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the bonus

Entry of promo code SIBONUS is required during registration

A minimum deposit of $10 is necessary to unlock the $20 bonus

Photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID are required

Social Security Number verification may also be requested

Once your bonus is credited, you can trade on any outcome across Friday's slate. If you predict the Astros will beat the Padres and that trade moves in your favor, your account grows. If a trade doesn't go your way, you simply lose that portion of your trading capital. The bonus gives you a larger starting position to explore different predictions without using your own money first.

How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Start Trading Friday's Games

Getting started with Polymarket and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on Friday's MLB and WNBA action:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) along with a selfie holding that ID Complete any additional verification requests, such as Social Security Number confirmation Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Enter a deposit amount of $10 and confirm the transaction Once your deposit clears, your $20 bonus will be credited to your account Navigate to Friday's games and begin placing trades on outcomes like Braves-Yankees, Dodgers-Diamondbacks, Mercury-Sun, and Dream-Mystics

Polymarket offers more than just sports trading. You can also predict outcomes across politics, economics, entertainment, culture, and climate markets, giving you a diverse range of options beyond Friday's games. Ready to explore how Polymarket stacks up against other prediction platforms? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed comparison.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.