Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Trading Bonus for Yankees vs. Phillies

The Yankees and Phillies square off Saturday evening at Citizens Bank Park, and you can trade the action with a $20 bonus from Polymarket. The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks this welcome offer when you sign up before Saturday, July 25. This matchup between two teams with real October expectations presents multiple trading angles, from pitcher performance to run totals and game outcomes.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Yankees-Phillies

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS requires a $10 deposit to unlock your prediction market promos welcome offer. Once you enter SIBONUS during registration and fund your account, you'll have $20 in trading capital to use on the Yankees-Phillies game and any other markets available on the platform. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Polymarket lets you trade outcomes rather than place one-way bets, giving you flexibility to adjust your position as the game unfolds.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Enter promo code SIBONUS during sign-up

Provide valid photo ID and a selfie holding that ID

Make a minimum $10 deposit to activate the bonus

With this bonus, you could trade on whether Ryan Weathers allows more than three earned runs, if Bryce Harper records a hit, or which team wins the game outright. If your prediction proves correct, your winnings are yours to keep. If the market moves against you, you've only risked the capital you allocated to that specific trade.

How to Claim the SIBONUS Offer and Start Trading Yankees-Phillies

Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and trade Saturday's game:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location Submit a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID for verification Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Deposit $10 to unlock your $20 trading bonus Navigate to the Yankees-Phillies market and place your first trade

Once your account is funded, you can explore all available markets on Polymarket, from sports outcomes to political elections and economic indicators. For more details on how Polymarket compares to other prediction platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.