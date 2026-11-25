The FanDuel promo code offer delivers up to $250 in bonus bets for new users on Thursday, Nov. 26. No code is required. Place your first wager on Bears vs. Lions, and check out more sportsbook promos while you're at it.

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How the FanDuel promo code works for Bears vs. Lions

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this FanDuel sign-up bonus. New users earn $50 in bonus bets each day for five straight days by wagering at least $5 daily. The Thanksgiving Day showdown between Chicago and Detroit serves as your Day 1 wager.

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code new-user offer is simple to follow. Here are the key terms I checked before claiming:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on the Bears vs. Lions game for Day 1.

Win or lose, FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling.

Repeat with a $5 wager on each of the next four consecutive days to earn the full $250. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and it cannot be cashed out.

Bonus bets are not withdrawable, and the bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Here is how it plays out with the Thanksgiving Day game. Say you put $5 on the Bears and Chicago wins. You collect your cash winnings, and FanDuel still sends your $50 in bonus bets.

Now say you back the Lions and Detroit falls short. Your $5 wager loses, but the $50 bonus bet lands in your account anyway. Either way, you can use that bonus on another eligible market the next day.

This one has plenty of juice. Both teams enter 8-2 with the NFC North lead on the line, and Caleb Williams is 0-4 against Detroit. Jahmyr Gibbs leads the NFL with 1,098 rushing yards, while Jeffery Simmons has piled up five sacks in three games with Chicago. You could back a side, the total or a player prop with your first wager.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

FanDuel odds for Bears vs. Lions

Here are the current FanDuel odds for the Thanksgiving Day matchup, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET.

Moneyline: Bears -126, Lions +108.

Spread: Bears -2.5.

Total: 55.5.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Bears vs. Lions

Follow these steps to lock in your FanDuel promo code new-user offer before kickoff.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and register your account, verifying your identity to qualify. Open the "Cashier" section, choose your preferred banking option and deposit at least $5. Find the Bears vs. Lions game and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market. Wait for your bet to settle, and look for $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Wager at least $5 on each of the next four days to trigger a $50 bonus bet every day. Use your bonus bets within seven days. Winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable, but the bonus stake is not returned.

Want a closer look before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review.

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is only the start. FanDuel regularly rolls out odds boosts, bonus bets and other special deals for current customers across the NFL season.

Tap the "Promotions" tab in the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what is live before each game. Compare FanDuel promo codes and offers often so you never miss a chance to add value to your next wager.