NFL Player Prop Bets: Week 5 Thursday Night Football

This Thursday promises to be a fun one as two NFC West rivals will clash.

Moneyline: Los Angeles (-138) | Seattle (+115)

Los Angeles (-138) | Seattle (+115) Spread: Los Angeles +2.5 (-110) | Seattle -2.5 (-110)

Los Angeles +2.5 (-110) | Seattle -2.5 (-110) Total: 54.5 - Over (-110) | Under (-110)

54.5 - Over (-110) | Under (-110) Game Info: Oct. 7, 2021, 8:20 p.m. ET | NFL Network

The Rams (3-1) are 2.5-point favorites on the road and are expected to maintain their dominance versus the Seahawks (2-2). The Rams are coming off a tough home loss to the undefeated Cardinals, while the Seahawks just snapped a two-game losing streak by beating a 49ers team that had to turn to a backup rookie quarterback in Trey Lance.

Los Angeles has won six of the last eight games against Seattle, including the most recent tilt in the 2020 wild card round. The Rams lost their starter, John Wolford, to a head injury in the first quarter and replaced him with an injured Jared Goff, yet still came out on top, 30-20.

The Rams are stronger on the offensive side of the ball this year. Their offense is averaging 28.8 points per game, the sixth-best mark in the league. The defense has allowed 24.8 points per game, ranking in the bottom half of the league.

Seattle is also stronger offensively, averaging 25.8 points per game, the 10th-highest mark in the league, while the defense has allowed 25 points per game. On paper, these two teams look evenly matched. It’s easy to see how the game total reaches 54.5.

I expect both Matt Stafford and Russell Wilson to have good games, with Stafford having the slight advantage. The Seahawks have allowed the fourth-most passing yards and eight passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks, while the Rams have allowed the seventh-most passing yards but only four touchdowns through the air. Seattle is easier to run on than Los Angeles, having allowed the most rushing yards to opposing running backs. The Rams’ defense should tighten up after last week’s loss and Aaron Donald will get to Wilson, who has been sacked two or more times in each game this year (9% sack rate). Add it all up—and with Sean McVay surely insisting on a bounce-back game in primetime—and Rams take this one on the road.

SI Sportsbook expects a lot of points, so let’s have some fun choosing how they will go!

I like the UNDER of 6.5 total touchdowns for -125.

Cooper Kupp anytime TD -138

It’s a near-certainty Kupp will find the end zone this week. Last week was his first game of the season without a touchdown, but he was targeted a season-high 13 times. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have surrendered 735 yards and six touchdowns to opposing wide receivers. There’s a reason why he’s the only player not being offered for plus money.

Tyler Lockett anytime TD +110

After a hot start to the season, Lockett has been quiet in the last two contests. However, Lockett has continued to out-snap DK Metcalf, and last week they saw the same amount of red zone opportunities. The Rams will be preoccupied with stopping Metcalf and I expect the pendulum to swing back Lockett’s way.

Tyler Higbee anytime TD +195

Tyler Higbee saw the same amount of red zone opportunities as Kupp and Robert Woods last Sunday, and found the end zone the previous week. Higbee has played the sixth-most snaps among tight ends and Seattle has already surrendered two touchdowns to the position. I like the plus-money here.

Russell Wilson anytime TD +360

I mentioned earlier that I thought Stafford had the advantage here, but one positive for Russ—he’s not afraid to use his legs. Los Angeles has already surrendered two rushing TDs to opposing quarterbacks, and with the recent questionable play from Chris Carson, I can see Russ taking one in himself.

