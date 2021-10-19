NBA Futures and Props Betting Guide

It's finally here.

The NBA regular season tips Tuesday night with the defending champion Bucks hosting the Nets and the Lakers welcoming the Warriors. Four teams stacked with great players whom fans love to watch.

For bettors, Tuesday marks the return of an 82-game regular season ripe for wagering—after two years of disruptions due to COVID-19.

There is value across the board as oddsmakers tinker with projections for a full season of NBA action. SI Betting is here to help sift through the noise and target the best futures bets for the upcoming season.

Regular season win totals: After all of the offseason moves, we look at win totals for every NBA team and single out the juiciest ones.

MVP: The chatter has been about Luka Dončić, but is he the safe bet?

No repeat for Rudy? Kyle Wood breaks down the contenders and shares why Jazz big man Rudy Gobert isn't the pick to make.

Making the case for Most Improved Player: There are some big names with great odds, but our pick to win the award might surprise you.

Cade Cunningham or bust for ROTY? At +250 odds, the No. 1 overall pick might be too good to pass up.

Anonymous scouts' takes on all 30 teams: Your team is awful—don't take it from us, these are scouts' real opinions on who is legit and who is not.

Breakout candidates: Jeremy Woo trims the list of NBA talent down to seven players poised to take off.

Is this the season of Zion? Many stars made the jump to elite status in their third season, and the Pelicans’ cornerstone is primed to be the next.

Brooklyn is loaded: Now that Kevin Durant is healthy, the Nets are making it really hard to find reasons to be skeptical of their chances.

Seven x-factors to watch this season: The balance of the NBA could shift depending on how these play out.

NBA entertainment rankings: From the Lakers to the Thunder, here are the best teams to follow based on watchability.

Staff picks for NBA award winners: Chris Mannix, Howard Beck and Rohan Nadkarni are among SI's NBA writers and reporters offering predictions on what players take home the hardware.

Good luck to everyone placing futures and betting Tuesday's games!

