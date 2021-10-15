2021-22 NBA Regular Season Win Totals: Odds, Picks and Analysis

If you haven’t heard already, the NBA is returning for its 75th anniversary season Oct. 19. After two disrupted seasons, we’re finally back to an 82-game schedule.

The start of any sports season brings hope to fans of many teams, but for sports bettors it offers so much more: betting futures.

From player props to which teams make the playoffs—there’s value in placing a bet or two (or more) on futures and watching how the season unfolds.

SI Betting took into account schedules, roster moves and past performances to project how all 30 NBA teams stack up against their 2021-22 regular season win total odds from SI Sportsbook.

Eastern Conference Best Bets

Atlanta Hawks: 46.5 win total

Despite coming off a season where they reached the Eastern Conference Finals, the Hawks will have to prove they have staying power. When you go from one of the worst teams in the NBA in 2019-20 to the fifth seed, it comes with the territory.

The good news for the Hawks is they play in the Eastern Conference—and, yes, it's still a conference with only a few great teams.

Atlanta is loaded with young talent that should have solved its chemistry issues with Nate McMillan cemented as head coach and John Collins re-signing in the offseason.

THE PICK: Over

Atlanta finished with a 41-31 record last season, putting up more than 112 points per game. With roster continuity and the pursuit of home-court advantage in the playoffs, expect the Hawks to feast on the East's weaker teams.

Washington Wizards: 34.5 win total

The Wizards are a team I would typically stay away from betting when it comes to win total. A big reason is Bradley Beal, the lone star on the roster, being the subject of trade rumors nearly every year. He's the perfect complementary star for a team with NBA Finals aspirations. Even though he didn't want to be traded last season, the offers might be too good for Washington to pass up this time.

Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Could Bradley Beal and the Wizards go on a run to start the season and put those trade rumors to rest? It's possible, but he's going to need some help.

Rui Hachimura has no timetable for a full return from an extended, excused absence for personal reasons, and Thomas Bryant will miss the start of the season rehabbing from an ACL tear. That leaves it up to newcomers Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Holiday to jell with Beal while the trade deadline draws closer each game.

THE PICK: Under

This is the season Beal gets shipped to a title contender. If the Wizards get off to a hot start, Beal will be the reason why and his stock will be even higher than in years past.

Western Conference Best Bets

Portland Trail Blazers: 44.5 win total

Another star player rumored to be disgruntled and reports of trade offers piling up? It's difficult to imagine, but it's the reality Portland faces with point guard Damian Lillard. His future in Portland might be murky, but one thing is clear: make Dame happy or brace for the consequences.

The Blazers have been awful on defense, ranking 29th in 2020-21 and 28th the season before. Losing Enes Kanter and Carmelo Anthony and adding Larry Nance Jr. should help bring Portland back to respectability on defense. Add in a healthy Jusuf Nurkic, and the defense, offense, and bench are all improved from last season.

Regardless of the Blazers' offseason improvements, it doesn't feel like they've done enough to seriously contend for an NBA title. Does anyone really think Chauncey Billups will lead Portland deeper into the playoffs in his first season as head coach?

THE PICK: Under

Whether it be during this season or next summer, Lillard's time with Portland is running out. Getting to the playoffs has never been enough for the star point guard. Don't bet on the Blazers to figure it out after he's put them on notice.

Golden State Warriors: 48.5 win total

Will Steph Curry stay healthy for the entire season? If you believe so, then you hammer the over. Yes, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and the rest of the roster play a big factor in Golden State eclipsing 48 wins—but Curry is the key. Everyone knows that, including opposing defenses, and yet he seems to get better every season.

Thompson, expected to return around New Year's from ACL and Achilles injuries, should help spread the court and re-establish balance to the offense. Defenses were flocking to Curry last season and the Warriors noticed. Nobody is expecting Thompson to be the exact same player prior to his injuries, but if he nears his shooting splits—or achieves his goal of joining the 50/40/90 club—watch out.

Golden State upgraded its roster by adding Nemanja Bjelica, Otto Porter and bringing back Andre Iguodala. Steve Kerr now has core veterans who know his system, along with an influx of young players in James Wiseman and rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody who can balance rotations.

THE PICK: Over

The Warriors have another 50-plus win season in them. With Klay Thompson returning, an improved bench and Curry showing no signs of slowing down, it all comes down to health. Trust in Steve Kerr to keep everyone's minutes in check and that the over will comfortably hit.

Sentimental Bet

San Antonio Spurs: 29.5 win total

You shouldn't bet with your heart, but Gregg Popovich is 26 wins away from breaking Don Nelson's record as winningest coach in NBA history. San Antonio's squad is young, but you can't help but wonder if Pop will get some help getting there. If the West playoff seeds are locked up at the end of the season, opposing coaches might decide to rest starters to give the legendary coach a better crack at history.

THE PICK: Over

