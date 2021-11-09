College Football Playoff Championship Betting Futures Breakdown: Georgia Remains Top Dog

The 2021 College Football regular season is heading into the final three weeks of action, and SI Betting is here to take our latest look at the current betting Championship Futures at SI Sportsbook.

Oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook have strengthened their ranking of Georgia, now listing the undefeated Bulldogs for the first time this season as prohibitive favorites (-125) to win the National Championship for a potential sixth time in school history.

Georgia has won 13 consecutive games dating to last season. Can the Bulldogs be stopped?

Let's dive in and see what the betting landscape is telling us with only several weeks of the regular season remaining in the season.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

TOP CONTENDERS

Georgia Bulldogs (-125)

SI Sportsbook finally made the move to list the Bulldogs as prohibitive favorites—at odds of -125,—well ahead of the rest of the field.

No. 1 Georgia (9-0 Straight-Up (SU); 6-3 Against The Spread (ATS)) has been the most complete team in the country all season. The Bulldogs average 38.4 points per game, while also boasting the best defense in the country that allows a stingy 6.6 points per game that includes two shutouts (Arkansas and Vanderbilt) in nine games.

Georgia should have no issue Saturday when it faces Tennessee (5-4 SU, 4-5 ATS) as 20.5-point favorites. Georgia has defeated the Volunteers four consecutive times (eight of the last ten) and will easily extend that streak five this weekend.

The Bulldogs continue to pose as the best bet in this market.

Remaining Schedule: At Tennessee (Nov. 13), vs. Charleston Southern (Nov. 20), at Georgia Tech (Nov. 27)

Alabama Crimson Tide (+300)

The No. 3 Crimson Tide have an absolute cake walk this Saturday when they look to extend their winning streak to four games. Alabama (8-1 SU; 5-4 ATS) hosts the New Mexico State Aggies (1-8 SU; 6-3 ATS) as a massive 50.5-point home favorite.

Alabama’s only blemish is a 41-38 loss at No. 11 Texas A&M. It closes out the regular season with a trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the annual Iron Bowl matchup with No. 16 Auburn, ahead of a likely SEC Championship showdown with No. 1 Georgia.

It is hard to argue anytime bettors can find a Nick Saban team at solid odds of +300, but Alabama once again showed why it is difficult to trust by burning bettors last week when it only beat LSU, 20-14, failing to cover the 24.5-point spread.

Remaining Schedule: Vs. New Mexico State (Nov. 13), vs. Arkansas (Nov. 20), at Auburn (Nov. 27)

Barbara J. Perenic/USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio St Buckeyes (+500)

No. 6 Ohio State (8-1 SU; 4-4-1 ATS), holds its spot in the top three betting choices at SI Sportsbook, thanks to the No. 2 offense averaging 44.9 points per game.

Since their Week 2 loss to Oregon as more than two-touchdown favorites, the Buckeyes have won sevens straight while outscoring their opponents, 331-105.

The Buckeyes are expected to keep rolling Saturday when they face Big Ten rival Purdue (6-3 SU, 5-4 ATS), as oddsmakers have installed Ohio State as a 20.5-point road favorite. The Buckeyes are out to avenge last season’s 49-20 upset loss against the Boilermakers. However, the spread may be a bit high after Purdue defeated previously unbeaten No. 8 Michigan State, 40-29, last week.

The Boilermakers are 3-1 SU and ATS over their last four games, while Ohio State has failed to cover the line (0-2 ATS) in wins over Penn State and Nebraska.

I contend these odds are simply too short for bettors to consider, especially with two brutal matchups with No. 8 Michigan and No. 9 Michigan State to close out the regular season looming on the horizon.

Remaining Schedule: Vs. Purdue (Nov. 13), vs Michigan State (Nov. 20), at Michigan (Nov. 27)

Oklahoma Sooners (+1400)

No. 4 Oklahoma (9-0 SU; 4-5 ATS) enjoyed its bye last week, and will get back to action this week against No. 18 Baylor (7-2 SU, 6-3 ATS) with freshman quarterback Caleb Williams continuing to keep Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler on the sidelines.

The Sooners have dominated their Big 12 rival, posting seven consecutive wins over the Bears. Baylor, off a 30-28 loss to TCU as 7.5-point home favorites last week, are expected to keep this week’s game close as oddsmakers have the Bears listed as a 5.5-point home underdogs.

Oklahoma remains an intriguing option at double digit futures’ odds, but the final three weeks will not be easy with two road games and an inexperienced quarterback at the helm.

Remaining Schedule: At Baylor (Nov. 13), vs. Iowa State (Nov. 20), at Oklahoma State (Nov. 27)

Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks (+1600)

No. 5 Oregon (8-1 SU, 3-6 ATS) continues to garner strong respect in the eyes of the oddsmakers after four straight Pac-12 wins, as well as a highlighted victory over No. 5 Ohio State earlier in the season. The Ducks, who were listed at +4400 last week, had their odds slashed to +1600.

On Saturday, the Ducks will face Washington State (5-4 SU) as 13.5-point favorites. Oregon, who has won the last two meetings with the Cougars, will need to avoid a letdown against a Washington State club that has posted a 4-1 SU and 5-0 ATS mark since the start of October.

Oregon closes the regular season with tough Pac-12 tests against Utah and Oregon State. Despite the win over the Buckeyes, the value is simply not there for bettors on the Ducks in any potential CFP matchup with the afore-mentioned powers.

Remaining Schedule: Vs. Washington State (Nov. 13), at Utah (Nov. 20), vs Oregon State (Nov. 27)

LONG SHOTS

Michigan Wolverines: Opened +6000 / Current +2800

No. 9 Michigan (8-1 SU, 7-2 ATS) suffered a massive blow in Week 9 when it lost to in-state rival No. 8 Michigan State. The Wolverines, who saw their odds slashed to +3300 two weeks back and subsequently balloon to +6600 last week after losing to the Spartans on Oct. 30, now see their odds cut to +2800 this week.

Michigan heads into Happy Valley on Saturday to face No. 23 Penn State (6-3 SU, 6-3 ATS). The Nittany Lions have won three of the last four and six of the last 10 matchups with the Wolverines. In addition to beating Penn State and Maryland, as well as having the teams ahead of them in the polls lose, Michigan's home game against Ohio State is shaping up as a true make-or-break game for their College Football Playoff hopes.

Remaining Schedule: At Penn State (Nov. 13), at Maryland (No. 20), vs. Ohio State (Nov. 27)

Cincinnati Bearcats: Opened +12000 / Current +6600

No. 2 Cincinnati (9-0 SU, 5-4 ATS), who own a road upset over No. 7 Notre Dame as their biggest victory of the season, are a team with a big discrepancy when comparing national opinions and those held by oddsmakers.

The Bearcats have plummeted to the seventh betting choice in championship futures odds. Cincinnati's healthy odds of +3300 doubled to +6600 this week after “less-than” impressive wins over Tulsa, Tulane and Navy.

Up next is another weak matchup Saturday with South Florida (2-7 SU), which finds the Bearcats as 23.5-point road favorites. The Bearcats prove on a weekly basis they would not have any chance in the playoffs against the real powers of college football.

Remaining Schedule: At South Florida (Nov. 13), vs. SMU (Nov. 20), at East Carolina (Nov. 27)

2021 SI SPORTSBOOK NCAA FOOTBALL FUTURES TRACKER

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

