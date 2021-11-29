Betting Roundtable: Seattle-Washington Monday Night Football Best Bets

The Seahawks (3-7) head east to face the Washington Football Team (4-6) in what SI Sportsbook is calling a coin flip. Which side are our betting analysts betting?

Moneyline: Seattle (-110) | Washington (-110)

Seattle (-110) | Washington (-110) Spread: Seattle -1 (-110) | Washington +1 (-110)

Seattle -1 (-110) | Washington +1 (-110) Total: 47 -Over (-110) | Under (-110)

47 -Over (-110) | Under (-110) Game Info: Nov. 29, 2021 | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

To say the Seahawks have been a disappointment this season is a bit of an understatement. Seattle was expected to be sitting on top of this division with Russell Wilson finally getting the chance to cook after the team made changes to help appease its superstar signal-caller. New offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was expected to open up the passing game so Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf could take the top off opposing defenses. They opened the season with an over/under of 9.5 wins.

I hope you took the under.

Losing Wilson to a finger injury early in the season hurt. What hurts more? Seattle is on a two-game losing streak since Wilson returned two weeks ago and has scored 13 combined points in those losses. Running back Chris Carson is out for the season.

The skies are sunnier in Washington with quarterback Taylor Heinicke coming into his own. The Football Team enters tonight’s contest on a two-game winning streak, having recently bested the reigning Super Bowl champs and Carolina. Heinicke has a 77% completion rate and four touchdowns across his last two games, and the Washington Football Team has scored an average of 28 points per game in that stretch.

Defensively, the Seahawks have surrendered an average of one touchdown per game to opposing running backs, including a league-leading 726 receiving yards to the position. They’ve surrendered the most passing yards per game (279.6) to their opponents. It looks like Heinicke could be in for another big night, and I like running back Antonio Gibson for an anytime TD at SI Sportsbook at +125.

On the flip side, the Football Team has surrendered 24 passing touchdowns across ten games played. That’s almost two and a half per game. They’ve also surrendered the third-most passing yards to opposing teams. It looks like a night where we should see Metcalf and Lockett shine. If Russ and this offense don’t get right tonight, will they get right this year? Russell Wilson is 10-2 in his career on Monday Night Football.

So: Heinicke or Wilson? Heads or tails?

I turned to Sports Illustrated’s betting analysts to see how they're betting the game.

SI Fantasy's Craig Ellenport:

The Eagles' weak showing Sunday against the Giants should be a reminder: The NFC East is the worst division in football and we shouldn't get excited when one of these teams wins a couple of games. Washington comes into Monday night on a two-game winning streak, while the football world is ready to bury the Seahawks. Sorry, I'm not jumping on the bandwagon of another NFC East patsy. The Seahawks are in last place, but that's last place in the best division in football. And don't look now, but Seattle's defense has allowed an average of 15 points in its last four games. There's a reason Seattle has moved from a 1.5-point dog to a 1-point road favorite in this game -- it is the better team. BEST BET: Seattle -1

SI Betting's Matt Ehalt:

I'm all on DK Metcalf tonight (and maybe that's because I need him to win two matchups). Metcalf has posted two consecutive duds, but Washington is a get-right spot for the stud. Wilson and the Seahawks' passing attack should feast against a porous Washington defense, and I can see Metcalf tallying his third multi-score touchdown game of the year. I'm going to take the over on his 65.5 receiving props and parlay that with an anytime score. BEST BET: DK Metcalf over 65.5 receiving yards, anytime touchdown

SI Betting and Fantasy's Kyle Wood:

This is a tough game to bet. Russell Wilson could return to being Russell Wilson at any time, making it difficult to bet against the Seahawks. And it's unclear what version of Washington will show up Monday night. However, I do like Antonio Gibson over 63.5 rushing yards. Seattle, which allows 122.2 rushing yards per game, is among the worst run defenses in football. Gibson has 45 touches over his past two games and has gone over that rushing total (64, 95) in both contests. During Washington's four-game losing streak, Gibson's carries gradually declined to a season-low eight in the loss to the Broncos. Now, against quality run defenses, Gibson is getting the ball more often and Washington is winning. It's easy to see him getting in the neighborhood of 15-20 carries. Even if he isn't a particularly efficient runner, that should be enough work to hit the over. BEST BET: Antonio Gibson over 63.5 rushing yards

MMQB's Gary Gramling:

This was the toughest game of Week 12 to get a handle on, all because of the Russell Wilson situation. Since returning two weeks ago Wilson has played like a bottom-five starting quarterback. Now, it’s not only a question of whether he’ll break out of it, but whether the Seahawks will allow him to break out of it or retreat into a run-heavy shell. I’m cautiously optimistic they’ll let Wilson throw his way out of it, especially against a Washington defense that’s beenprone to coverage busts. I’ll take the Seahawks in what’s essentially a pick-em game tonight for that reason, and also due to a couple trends underlining the resilience of the Pete Carroll Era in Seattle: Against the spread under Carroll, the Seahawks are 20–8 off an upset loss, 18–6 off a home loss, and 16–2 after two or more consecutive straight-up losses. BEST BET: Seattle -1

SI Betting's Frank Taddeo:

The Seahawks own one of the worst defenses and will face a Washington squad that has victories over Carolina and Tampa Bay in the last two games. The Seahawks have only managed 13 points since Wilson has returned from his finger injury, leading to losses against Arizona and Green Bay. However, the star signal caller thrives on Monday Night Football. Time to invest in both of these offenses, while fading two struggling defenses. BEST BET: Over 46.5

