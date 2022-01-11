Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Daily Cover: The Power of The Dawgs
Daily Cover: The Power of The Dawgs

Draymond Green's Honorary Start Causes Betting Controversy

Draymond Green starting Sunday alongside Klay Thompson only to be pulled seconds later created prop bet controversy for sportsbooks.

Draymond Green’s show of support for Klay Thompson ended up netting bettors loads of money, but there was a delay before the payout.

Check the Latest NBA Lines at SI Sportsbook

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts toward the Miami Heat bench after shooting a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Green briefly took the court to support his teammate Sunday against the Cavaliers in Thompson’s first game since the 2019 NBA Finals.

After the tip, Green, who is dealing with a calf injury and won't play Tuesday against the Grizzlies, committed a foul and checked out.

Final stat line: zero points, zero assists, zero rebounds. Kind of reminds you of the infamous Tony Snell meme, only Green logged less than a full minute of game time.

Bettors who were tipped off to the plan on social media looked to capitalize on an apparent lock—betting the under on Green’s prop bets, a player known for filling up the stat sheet. The Warriors tweeted at 8:31 p.m. ET—tip off was scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET—that Green would not remain in the game beyond the opening tip.

SI Recommends

This situation created controversy since Green only ceremonially played, which left his markets open compared to the lines being removed had he been ruled out.

This created controversy while betting sites decided how to handle the over bets and the under bets since Green technically played but it was only ceremonious.

At least one sportsbook has refunded those who bet the over and honored winning under tickets. Another chose to void over bets, while one has marked them as a loss.

So, the quick bettors were rewarded in the end after a delay that drew the attention of the sports betting industry.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter.

Check the Latest Lines at SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NBA:
Week 18 Big Payouts and Bad Beats
Which Team Would You Bet to Win Super Bowl LVI?
NBA SOUP Bets: Suns, Raptors; Warriors-Grizzlies
Julian Edelman's $100K Wager
2021 NFL Season Betting Review
Jarrett Allen's All-Star Case

YOU MAY LIKE

Chris Fowler, Katy Perry and Lee Corso on “College GameDay” in Oxford.
Extra Mustard

Alabama is Now 0–2 in Games That Involve Katy Perry

Don't expect her to get an invite to Tuscaloosa any time soon.

stetson5
College Football

Stetson Bennett Doesn't Commit to Staying at Georgia

The Bulldogs quarterback still has one year of eligibility.

Kyrie Irving and Nassir Little on the court
NBA

Nassir Little Details Controversial Play With Kyrie Irving

Little: ‘I would never hurt someone on purpose.’

Carlos Cordeiro is running for U.S. Soccer president again
Soccer

The Awful Optics Surrounding U.S. Soccer's Presidential Election

Two years after resigning over lawsuit language that denigrated women's national team players, Carlos Cordeiro is attempting to win back the job.

joe-biden-white-house
College Football

President Biden Congratulates Georgia for National Title

Biden: “Your skill, grit, and determination show us what is possible.”

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) during the first half of the AFC Championship game Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Play
Betting

Julian Edelman Bets $100K on Tom Brady Facing Bill Belichick in Super Bowl LVI

Julian Edelman reportedly has wagered $100,000 on a Super Bowl clash between Tom Brady's Buccaneers and Bill Belichick's Patriots.

Monday Night Football
Play
Extra Mustard

ESPN Shows You Can Spin Ratings Any Way You Want

The network plays funny game with ratings from Saturday's NFL games.

DeVonta Smith with Alabama after winning the National Championship.
College Football

Former Alabama Star Not Happy With Team's Play-Calling

The former wide receiver would have liked to see a little more of the Crimson Tide running game.