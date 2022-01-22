Ahead of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Deebo Samuel and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on FOX. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Samuel's San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel has reeled in 77 balls, with a team-best 1,405 receiving yards plus six touchdowns. He has been targeted 121 times, and is averaging 82.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 23.5% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.

Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have called a pass in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Against the Packers, Samuel has averaged 49.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 4.2 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

In three matchups, Samuel has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Packers.

The Packers have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 236.5 yards per game through the air.

With 31 passing TDs conceded this year, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Samuel grabbed three passes for 38 yards.

Samuel's stat line over his last three games shows 10 grabs for 196 yards and one touchdown. He put up 65.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 15 times.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

