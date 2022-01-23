Skip to main content
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay

Before Matthew Stafford hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. The NFC Divisional round will see Stafford's Los Angeles Rams enter a showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (287.4 per game) while completing 67.2% of his passes (404-of-601), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
  • He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per game.
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Stafford has attempted 112 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Stafford averages 185.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Buccaneers, 95.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stafford has two multi-TD games over those contests against the Buccaneers, and threw multiple TD passes against them in one matchup.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • This week Stafford will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (255.7 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Stafford put together a 202-yard performance against the Cardinals in the NFC Wild Card round, completing 76.5 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes.
  • Stafford tacked on 22 yards on six carries while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Stafford has thrown for 749 yards (249.7 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 71.4% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three appearances.
  • He's also rushed seven times for 21 yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.0 yards per game.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

