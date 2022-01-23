Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (287.4 per game) while completing 67.2% of his passes (404-of-601), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
- He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per game.
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Stafford has attempted 112 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Stafford averages 185.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Buccaneers, 95.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stafford has two multi-TD games over those contests against the Buccaneers, and threw multiple TD passes against them in one matchup.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- This week Stafford will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (255.7 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Stafford put together a 202-yard performance against the Cardinals in the NFC Wild Card round, completing 76.5 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes.
- Stafford tacked on 22 yards on six carries while rushing for one touchdown.
- Stafford has thrown for 749 yards (249.7 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 71.4% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three appearances.
- He's also rushed seven times for 21 yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.0 yards per game.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
