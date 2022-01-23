Before Matthew Stafford hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. The NFC Divisional round will see Stafford's Los Angeles Rams enter a showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (287.4 per game) while completing 67.2% of his passes (404-of-601), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per game.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Stafford has attempted 112 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Stafford averages 185.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Buccaneers, 95.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford has two multi-TD games over those contests against the Buccaneers, and threw multiple TD passes against them in one matchup.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

This week Stafford will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (255.7 yards allowed per game).

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Stafford put together a 202-yard performance against the Cardinals in the NFC Wild Card round, completing 76.5 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes.

Stafford tacked on 22 yards on six carries while rushing for one touchdown.

Stafford has thrown for 749 yards (249.7 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 71.4% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three appearances.

He's also rushed seven times for 21 yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.0 yards per game.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9%

