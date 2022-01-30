In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Brandon Aiyuk and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 6:30 PM ET on FOX. The NFC Championship Game will see Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Aiyuk has 56 catches (on 84 targets) for 826 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 48.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 16.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.

Aiyuk has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have thrown the football in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Aiyuk is averaging 48.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Rams, 0.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (47.5).

In three matchups, Aiyuk has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Rams.

The 263.3 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Aiyuk did not record a catch in the NFC Divisional round against the Packers.

Aiyuk's stat line during his last three games includes 11 grabs for 173 yards. He put up 57.7 yards per game, and was targeted 14 times.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

