Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Aiyuk has 56 catches (on 84 targets) for 826 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 48.6 yards per game.
- So far this season, 16.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.
- Aiyuk has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have thrown the football in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Aiyuk is averaging 48.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Rams, 0.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (47.5).
- In three matchups, Aiyuk has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Rams.
- The 263.3 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Aiyuk did not record a catch in the NFC Divisional round against the Packers.
- Aiyuk's stat line during his last three games includes 11 grabs for 173 yards. He put up 57.7 yards per game, and was targeted 14 times.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
