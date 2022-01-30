Deebo Samuel will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel's 1,405 receiving yards (82.6 per game) are the best mark amongst the 49ers. He's been targeted 121 times, and has 77 catches and six touchdowns.

Samuel has been the target of 23.5% (121 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.

Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Samuel is averaging 73.3 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Rams, 21.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).

Samuel, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Rams are giving up 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Packers, Samuel caught three passes for 44 yards.

Samuel has also added 10 receptions for 177 yards over his last three outings. He's been targeted 13 times, producing 59.0 yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

