Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Samuel's 1,405 receiving yards (82.6 per game) are the best mark amongst the 49ers. He's been targeted 121 times, and has 77 catches and six touchdowns.
- Samuel has been the target of 23.5% (121 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.
- Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Rams.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Samuel is averaging 73.3 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Rams, 21.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).
- Samuel, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Rams are giving up 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Packers, Samuel caught three passes for 44 yards.
- Samuel has also added 10 receptions for 177 yards over his last three outings. He's been targeted 13 times, producing 59.0 yards per game.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
Powered By Data Skrive