Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Elijah Mitchell will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Championship Game features a matchup between Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell has 207 carries for a team-high 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He also has 137 receiving yards (8.1 per game) on 19 catches, with one TD.
  • He has handled 207, or 41.5%, of his team's 499 rushing attempts this season.
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Mitchell averaged 88 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Rams, 19.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mitchell, in two matchups against the Rams, has not run for a TD.
  • The Rams have the NFL's sixth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 103.2 yards per game.
  • Mitchell and the 49ers will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (18).

Recent Performances

  • Mitchell put together a 53-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Packers, carrying the ball 17 times.
  • Mitchell tacked on three catches for 18 yards.
  • During his last three games, Mitchell has rushed for 234 yards (78.0 per game) on 65 carries with one touchdown.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

207

41.5%

963

5

21

35.6%

4.7

Deebo Samuel

59

11.8%

365

8

14

23.7%

6.2

Jeff Wilson Jr.

79

15.8%

294

2

9

15.3%

3.7

Trey Lance

38

7.6%

168

1

4

6.8%

4.4

