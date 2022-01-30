Elijah Mitchell will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Championship Game features a matchup between Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has 207 carries for a team-high 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and five touchdowns.

He also has 137 receiving yards (8.1 per game) on 19 catches, with one TD.

He has handled 207, or 41.5%, of his team's 499 rushing attempts this season.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Mitchell averaged 88 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Rams, 19.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mitchell, in two matchups against the Rams, has not run for a TD.

The Rams have the NFL's sixth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 103.2 yards per game.

Mitchell and the 49ers will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (18).

Recent Performances

Mitchell put together a 53-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Packers, carrying the ball 17 times.

Mitchell tacked on three catches for 18 yards.

During his last three games, Mitchell has rushed for 234 yards (78.0 per game) on 65 carries with one touchdown.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 207 41.5% 963 5 21 35.6% 4.7 Deebo Samuel 59 11.8% 365 8 14 23.7% 6.2 Jeff Wilson Jr. 79 15.8% 294 2 9 15.3% 3.7 Trey Lance 38 7.6% 168 1 4 6.8% 4.4

