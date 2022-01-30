Skip to main content
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Before Jimmy Garoppolo hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. The NFC Championship Game features a matchup between Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has thrown for 3,810 yards (224.1 per game) while completing 68.3% of his passes (301-of-441), with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 51 rushing yards (3.0 ypg) on 38 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Garoppolo has attempted 55 of his 441 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Garoppolo averages 258.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Rams, 27.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs in three of those contests against the Rams.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • This week Garoppolo will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
  • With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Packers, Garoppolo went 11-for-19 (57.9 percent) for 131 yards with one interception.
  • In his last three outings, Garoppolo has thrown for 619 yards (206.3 per game) while completing 50 of 76 passes (65.8%), with one touchdown and four interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

