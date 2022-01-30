Before Jimmy Garoppolo hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. The NFC Championship Game features a matchup between Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has thrown for 3,810 yards (224.1 per game) while completing 68.3% of his passes (301-of-441), with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 51 rushing yards (3.0 ypg) on 38 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Garoppolo has attempted 55 of his 441 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Garoppolo averages 258.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Rams, 27.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs in three of those contests against the Rams.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

This week Garoppolo will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Packers, Garoppolo went 11-for-19 (57.9 percent) for 131 yards with one interception.

In his last three outings, Garoppolo has thrown for 619 yards (206.3 per game) while completing 50 of 76 passes (65.8%), with one touchdown and four interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive