Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has thrown for 3,810 yards (224.1 per game) while completing 68.3% of his passes (301-of-441), with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 51 rushing yards (3.0 ypg) on 38 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Garoppolo has attempted 55 of his 441 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Garoppolo averages 258.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Rams, 27.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs in three of those contests against the Rams.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- This week Garoppolo will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
- With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Packers, Garoppolo went 11-for-19 (57.9 percent) for 131 yards with one interception.
- In his last three outings, Garoppolo has thrown for 619 yards (206.3 per game) while completing 50 of 76 passes (65.8%), with one touchdown and four interceptions.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
