Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Championship Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Rams will play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round.

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45.5 points in 12 of 19 games this season.

So far this season, 52.6% of San Francisco's games (10/19) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

Sunday's over/under is 6.7 points lower than the two team's combined 52.2 points per game average.

The 43.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.1 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Rams games this season is 49.4, 3.9 points above Sunday's total of 45.5.

The 47.0 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

In Los Angeles' 19 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.

This season, the Rams have an ATS record of 5-8 in their 13 games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Los Angeles has hit the over in 52.6% of its opportunities this year (10 times over 19 games with a set point total).

The Rams rack up 27.1 points per game, 5.6 more than the 49ers give up per matchup (21.5).

When Los Angeles records more than 21.5 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Rams rack up 372.1 yards per game, 62.1 more yards than the 310.0 the 49ers give up per contest.

In games that Los Angeles amasses more than 310.0 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 23 times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (20).

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has 11 wins against the spread in 19 games this year.

The 49ers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.

San Francisco's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.1% of its opportunities (eight times in 19 games with a set point total).

The 49ers score 3.2 more points per game (25.1) than the Rams allow (21.9).

San Francisco is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.9 points.

The 49ers rack up 30.8 more yards per game (375.7) than the Rams give up (344.9).

San Francisco is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team churns out over 344.9 yards.

This year the 49ers have 24 turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Los Angeles is 5-3 overall and 5-4 against the spread.

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Rams are 3-4 ATS.

In four of eight home games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over.

Rams home games this season average 49.9 total points, 4.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

This year in away games, San Francisco is 7-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The 49ers have two wins ATS (2-2) on the road as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

In nine road games this year, San Francisco has gone over the total four times.

The average point total in 49ers away games this season is 46.7 points, 1.2 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

