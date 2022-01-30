Before Van Jefferson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams enter a showdown against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson's stat line this year shows 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 47.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 89 times.

Jefferson has been the target of 14.7% (89 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.

Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Jefferson has averaged 23.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 7.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jefferson has not caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers.

The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 227.9 yards per game through the air.

With 25 passing TDs allowed this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Jefferson hauled in two passes for 29 yards.

Jefferson has also chipped in with five receptions for 101 yards over his last three games. He's been targeted seven times, producing 33.7 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

