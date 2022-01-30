Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson's stat line this year shows 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 47.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 89 times.
- Jefferson has been the target of 14.7% (89 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.
- Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Against the 49ers, Jefferson has averaged 23.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 7.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Jefferson has not caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers.
- The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 227.9 yards per game through the air.
- With 25 passing TDs allowed this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Jefferson hauled in two passes for 29 yards.
- Jefferson has also chipped in with five receptions for 101 yards over his last three games. He's been targeted seven times, producing 33.7 yards per game.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
