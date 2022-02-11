Skip to main content
Super Bowl LVI Player Props

Aaron Rodgers Wins NFL MVP in Back-To-Back Seasons

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been named the NFL MVP for the fourth time in his career during the NFL Honors award ceremony.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers Wins 4th Career MVP

Rodgers is just the third quarterback to win the award in consecutive seasons, joining his Green Bay predecessor, Brett Favre, and Peyton Manning.

The Packers' quarterback led the field with -400 betting odds.

Rogers led the Packers to a 13-4 regular season record, securing the NFC North title and the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed while passing for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns. His 68.9% completion rate was the third-best of his career, and his 111.9 passer rating was the best in the league, as was his 69.2 quarterback rating.

The 38-year-old also threw for a league-best 7% passing touchdown rate. Perhaps most impressive: His four interceptions on 531 pass attempts put him at an incredible 0.8% interception rate. Rodgers now owns the three best seasons in NFL history in terms of interception rate, with his 2018 and 2019 campaigns faring slightly better.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

Here’s where the betting closed for the MVP award at the end of the regular season:

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers -400
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady +500
Bengals QB Joe Burrow +1000

While Rodgers was highly favored at -400 at the end of the season, you received great value at +1000 if you picked him to repeat before the season started. We suggested taking Rodgers at +600 odds on Dec. 2.

This is Rodgers’ fourth NFL MVP award.

