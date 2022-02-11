Skip to main content
Super Bowl LVI Player Props
Super Bowl LVI Player Props

Drake Places Big Bitcoin Wagers Backing Odell Beckham Jr., Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Rapper Drake shared on Instagram the big Bitcoin bets he's placing on Odell Beckham Jr. and the Rams for Super Bowl LVI.

Drake is betting big on Odell Beckham Jr. and the Rams.

The rapper shared three large tickets on his Instagram page Thursday night with the caption “All bets are in on the family.”

Drake’s bets, which were all placed in Bitcoin, are for the Rams to win, Beckham to top 62.5 receiving yards and for Beckham to score a touchdown.

He placed a $600,000 bet on L.A. to win that would pay out $906,000, and a similarly large bet of $500,000 on Beckham to eclipse 62.5 receiving yards, which would pay out $905,000. The bet with the biggest payout is on Beckham to score. Drake wagered $500,000 on Beckham to find the end zone with a potential payout of $1.075 million.

The Rams are 4-point favorites at SI Sportsbook, though as of Feb. 8, most of the handle and the majority of bets were placed on the Bengals. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale placed an even larger wager on Cincinnati to win exactly a week ago, betting $4.5 million on Joe Burrow and the Bengals to win outright.

SI Recommends

Both Drake and McIngvale are contributing to the expected record-breaking wagering expected for Super Bowl LVI.

As for the prop bets Drake shared: He has a good chance of cashing in. Beckham has eclipsed 62 yards in two of the Rams’ three playoff games and went for 113, a season-high, in the NFC championship game. Beckham also has six touchdowns in 11 games with L.A. after failing to score in six games with the Browns earlier this season.

Drake and Beckham have teamed up before when the receiver was featured in the music video for “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

Now, the popular rapper is supporting his friend with a few big bets on Beckham and his team coming through on the game’s biggest stage.

