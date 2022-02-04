Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Daily Cover: Super Bowl LVI Will Be Weddle’s Last NFL Game Ever
Daily Cover: Super Bowl LVI Will Be Weddle’s Last NFL Game Ever

Mattress Mack Places Record-Breaking Super Bowl Bengals Bet

Jim McIngvale, who frequently places massive sports bets, placed a $4.5 million bet on Cincinnati to win the Super Bowl.

Mattress Mack, the alias of Houston furniture salesman Jim McIngvale, is rocking with Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Just how confident is McIngvale in the underdog Bengals? He placed a $4.5 million bet on them to upset the Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.

Cincinnati is a 4.5-point underdog to Los Angeles on SI Sportsbook. But McIngvale isn’t taking the points. He likes the Bengals—two years removed from taking Burrow with the first overall pick, a reward for their 2-14 record—to win it all.

The massive wager, reportedly the single biggest mobile bet of all-time, had to be made in increments. McIngvale told ESPN, "I had to make like twenty $200,000 bets to make it work."

His big bets are related to his furniture business. He reportedly offers refunds to customers who spend large sums of money—nothing compared to his wagers, though—if his large bets hit. He stands to gain $7.7 million if the Bengals complete their miracle season with a win over the Rams.

SI Recommends

McIngvale won big in last year’s Super Bowl, wagering just under $3.5 million on the Buccaneers to cover the +3.5-point spread. Tampa Bay didn’t need the points, winning convincingly and netting a big payday for McIngvale. But his two most recent big-money plays were not so successful.

Betting more than $13 million on the Astros to win the World Series proved fruitless when the Braves won in six games. And a moneyline bet on Alabama, a rare underdog, to win the national championship also lost when Georgia ended its title drought back in January.

McIngvale picked the Super Bowl winner correctly last year when he went with the underdog, and he didn't need the points. This time around, he's going with the Bengals. If Burrow's squad pulls out the win, he surely won't be the only one lighting up a celebratory cigar.

More Betting & Fantasy:

UFC Fight Night Bets: Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland
College Basketball Conference Betting Futures
Betting Roundtable: Super Bowl LVI MVP
Early 2022 NFL PPR Fantasy Rankings
Conference Championships Bad Beats

YOU MAY LIKE

bulls-suns-knicks
NBA

Two Teams Who Should Consider Deals and One Powerhouse Flying Under the Radar

Chicago is at the top of the East but has struggled to hang on. Plus, thoughts on Phoenix and why New York needs to make a deal at the trade deadline.

jim harbaugh (6)
College Football

Jim Harbaugh Talks Future With Michigan After Vikings Interview

Jim Harbaugh appears to be staying at Michigan for the foreseeable future after flirting with the Minnesota Vikings.

Mario Eugenio
Play
College Football

National Signing Day: 10 Group of Five Recruits to Watch in 2022

Top talent is prevalent throughout college football and the latest batch of Group of Five talent has been locked in following signing day

charles-barkley
Play
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley Doesn’t Know What a Direct Message Is

Kenny Smith had to explain how Instagram works to a confused Charles Barkley

Jozy Altidore is joining the New England Revolution
Soccer

Reports: Altidore to Sign With Revolution

The U.S. men's national team veteran appears to be on his way to MLS's reigning Supporters' Shield winner.

brian-flores-nfl-diversity-coaches-owners
Play
NFL

The NFL’s Problems With Diversity Stem From the Owners

In the wake of Brian Flores’s lawsuit, let's examine what the league office has already done and whether litigation can be an impetus for change.

Sep 28, 2019; Copenhagen, DEN; Jack Hermansson (red gloves) reacts after a bout against Jared Cannonier (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Royal Arena. Mandatory Credit:
Play
Betting

UFC Fight Night Betting Advice: Hermansson vs. Strickland

Our panel provides their best bets for Saturday's UFC Fight Night, headlined by Jack Hermansson versus Sean Strickland.

Jewell Loyd dribbles
WNBA

The Winners and Losers of 2022 WNBA Free Agency

The Storm brought back their Big Three. But Indiana … what are you doing?