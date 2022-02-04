Mattress Mack, the alias of Houston furniture salesman Jim McIngvale, is rocking with Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Just how confident is McIngvale in the underdog Bengals? He placed a $4.5 million bet on them to upset the Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.

Cincinnati is a 4.5-point underdog to Los Angeles on SI Sportsbook. But McIngvale isn’t taking the points. He likes the Bengals—two years removed from taking Burrow with the first overall pick, a reward for their 2-14 record—to win it all.

The massive wager, reportedly the single biggest mobile bet of all-time, had to be made in increments. McIngvale told ESPN, "I had to make like twenty $200,000 bets to make it work."

His big bets are related to his furniture business. He reportedly offers refunds to customers who spend large sums of money—nothing compared to his wagers, though—if his large bets hit. He stands to gain $7.7 million if the Bengals complete their miracle season with a win over the Rams.

McIngvale won big in last year’s Super Bowl, wagering just under $3.5 million on the Buccaneers to cover the +3.5-point spread. Tampa Bay didn’t need the points, winning convincingly and netting a big payday for McIngvale. But his two most recent big-money plays were not so successful.

Betting more than $13 million on the Astros to win the World Series proved fruitless when the Braves won in six games. And a moneyline bet on Alabama, a rare underdog, to win the national championship also lost when Georgia ended its title drought back in January.

McIngvale picked the Super Bowl winner correctly last year when he went with the underdog, and he didn't need the points. This time around, he's going with the Bengals. If Burrow's squad pulls out the win, he surely won't be the only one lighting up a celebratory cigar.

