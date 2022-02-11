Ja’Marr Chase Named 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year

Chase, the betting favorite at -250 odds, bested Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

The rookie burst onto the scene with 81 catches, 1,455 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns in his rookie season. That spectacular performance allowed the Bengals to win the NFC North, and Chase has since helped the Bengals earn their first Super Bowl berth since 1989 and only their third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

Chase’s 1,455 receiving yards is a new rookie year, just edging out Justin Jefferson’s 1,400 yards in 2021 though Chase had one more game played. Chase is the youngest player (21) to accumulate 1,455 receiving yards in the Super Bowl era

The LSU product also set the single-game rookie receiving record in Week 17 against the Chiefs with his 11-reception, 266-receiving yard, three-touchdown game.

Here’s where betting closed for OROY:

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase -250

Patriots QB Mac Jones +200

While Jones played well and led the Patriots back to the playoffs, he did not post as prolific numbers as Chase. Those who took Chase for Offensive Rookie of the Year before the season started are getting a massive payout at +2000 odds.

