Super Bowl LVI Betting Preview
Mike Vrabel Wins Coach of the Year at NFL Honors

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel emerged from a strong field to be named the Coach of the Year at the NFL Honors.

The 2021 Coach of the Year is Titans coach Mike Vrabel

Vrabel’s Titans went 12-5, won their second straight AFC South title and captured the AFC's top seed. The 12 regular season wins marked the franchise's most since 2008.

Vrabel emerged from a strong field, including Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Bengals coach Zac Taylor.

This is the third straight year the Titans have made it to the postseason under Vrabel, the team's head coach since 2018.

The Titans tallied the second-most running plays for an average of 141 yards per game—despite superstar running back Derrick Henry missing nine games. The Titans were highly efficient, scoring on 63.9% of their red zone drives (fifth-best in the league), even as Julio Jones and AJ Brown missed seven and four games, respectively,

The Titans' defense allowed the sixth-fewest points and an average of only 84.6 rushing yards per game - the second best mark in the league. The league average for rushing yards allowed per game is 115.2.

Here’s where betting closed for Coach of the Year:

Titans coach Mike Vrabel (Tennessee) -185
Bengals coach Zac Taylor (Cincinnati) +200
Packers coach Matt La Fleur (Green Bay) +350

Vrabel's performance in leading the Titans to the AFC's top seed despite all those injuries likely sealed the deal with voters.

Those who took Vrabel before the season received outstanding value at +2700. 

