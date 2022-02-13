Matthew Stafford Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Stafford has collected 4,886 passing yards (287.4 yards per game) while going 404-for-601 (67.2% completion percentage) and throwing 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 43 rushing yards (2.5 ypg) on 32 carries.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Stafford has thrown 112 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In one matchup against the Bengals, Stafford had 203 passing yards, 81.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bengals.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 264.6 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Stafford put together a 337-yard performance against the 49ers in the NFC Championship game, completing 68.9 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes while throwing one interception.
- Stafford has 905 passing yards (301.7 ypg), completing 72% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
- He's tacked on 36 rushing yards on 15 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 12.0 yards per game.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
