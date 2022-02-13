Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Matthew Stafford and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 6:30 PM ET on NBC. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) square off for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Stafford has collected 4,886 passing yards (287.4 yards per game) while going 404-for-601 (67.2% completion percentage) and throwing 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 43 rushing yards (2.5 ypg) on 32 carries.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford has thrown 112 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In one matchup against the Bengals, Stafford had 203 passing yards, 81.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bengals.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 264.6 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Stafford put together a 337-yard performance against the 49ers in the NFC Championship game, completing 68.9 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes while throwing one interception.

Stafford has 905 passing yards (301.7 ypg), completing 72% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

He's tacked on 36 rushing yards on 15 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 12.0 yards per game.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9%

