Before placing any bets on Sony Michel's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. This season's Super Bowl will feature Michel and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Michel has rushed for a team-leading 845 yards on 208 attempts (49.7 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

And he has caught 21 passes for 128 yards (7.5 per game) with one TD.

He has received 208 of his team's 420 carries this season (49.5%).

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his single career matchup against the Bengals, Michel recorded 89 rushing yards, 68.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Michel did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Bengals.

The Bengals give up 102.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.

The Bengals have allowed 15 rushing touchdowns, 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the 49ers, Michel rushed for 16 yards on 10 carries.

Over his last three games, Michel has piled up 78 rushing yards (26.0 per game) on 24 carries.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Sony Michel 208 49.5% 845 4 45 54.9% 4.1 Darrell Henderson 149 35.5% 688 5 24 29.3% 4.6 Robert Woods 8 1.9% 46 1 2 2.4% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 32 7.6% 43 0 7 8.5% 1.3

