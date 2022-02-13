Sony Michel Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds
Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Michel has rushed for a team-leading 845 yards on 208 attempts (49.7 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- And he has caught 21 passes for 128 yards (7.5 per game) with one TD.
- He has received 208 of his team's 420 carries this season (49.5%).
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In his single career matchup against the Bengals, Michel recorded 89 rushing yards, 68.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Michel did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Bengals.
- The Bengals give up 102.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
- The Bengals have allowed 15 rushing touchdowns, 14th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the 49ers, Michel rushed for 16 yards on 10 carries.
- Over his last three games, Michel has piled up 78 rushing yards (26.0 per game) on 24 carries.
Michel's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Sony Michel
208
49.5%
845
4
45
54.9%
4.1
Darrell Henderson
149
35.5%
688
5
24
29.3%
4.6
Robert Woods
8
1.9%
46
1
2
2.4%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
32
7.6%
43
0
7
8.5%
1.3
