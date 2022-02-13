Skip to main content
Sony Michel Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Before placing any bets on Sony Michel's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. This season's Super Bowl will feature Michel and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Michel has rushed for a team-leading 845 yards on 208 attempts (49.7 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 21 passes for 128 yards (7.5 per game) with one TD.
  • He has received 208 of his team's 420 carries this season (49.5%).
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his single career matchup against the Bengals, Michel recorded 89 rushing yards, 68.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Michel did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals give up 102.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
  • The Bengals have allowed 15 rushing touchdowns, 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the 49ers, Michel rushed for 16 yards on 10 carries.
  • Over his last three games, Michel has piled up 78 rushing yards (26.0 per game) on 24 carries.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Sony Michel

208

49.5%

845

4

45

54.9%

4.1

Darrell Henderson

149

35.5%

688

5

24

29.3%

4.6

Robert Woods

8

1.9%

46

1

2

2.4%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

32

7.6%

43

0

7

8.5%

1.3

