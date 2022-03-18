Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NCAA Betting
Final Four Futures Odds
Final Four Futures Odds

Opening Lines, Odds for March Madness Second-Round Games

Eight teams will punch their tickets to the Sweet 16 on Saturday. Here are the opening lines for Saturday’s eight second-round games.

Are you having fun yet? Welcome to March.

It was certainly “madness” Thursday as we saw No. 2 Kentucky, No. 5 Iowa, and No. 5 UConn all go down in the first round. Cinderella team No. 15 St. Peter’s stole Thursday’s spotlight in the biggest upset, but can it continue the magic?

Here are the current odds from SI Sportsbook for Saturday’s second-games:

Check the Latest NCAA Tournament Odds and Lines from SI Sportsbook

North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) reacts to scoring, in front of Marquette forward Justin Lewis during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men’s tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022.

No. 1 Baylor (27-6) vs. No. 8 North Carolina (25-9)

Time: 12:10 p.m. ET | CBS
Spread: Baylor -5.5 (-110) | North Carolina +5.5 (-118)
Moneyline: Baylor (-250) | North Carolina (+195)
Over/Under: Under 148.5 (-110) | Over 148.5 (-118)

Both the Bears and the Tar Heels easily covered Thursday. North Carolina went over the game total in its win over Marquette, while Baylor made winners of those who bet the under in its blowout victory against No. 16 Norfolk State.

No. 1 Kansas (29-6) vs. No. 9 Creighton (23-11)

Time: 2:40 p.m. ET | CBS
Spread: Kansas -11.5 (-118) | Creighton +11.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Kansas (-699) | Creighton (+475)
Over/Under: Under 139.5 (-118) | Over 139.5 (-110)

Creighton rallied to upset No. 8 San Diego State on Thursday, making winners of those who bet the Blue Jays on the moneyline at +115. Top-seeded Kansas dispensed of No. 16 Texas Southern, easily covering the 21.5-point spread.

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates with teammate Frankie Collins, right, during the second half of a college basketball game against Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022.

No. 3 Tennessee (27-7) vs. No. 11 Michigan (18-14)

Time: 5:15 p.m. ET | CBS
Spread: Tennessee -6.5 (-125) | Michigan +6.5 (-125)
Moneyline: Tennessee (-275) | Michigan (+215)
Over/Under: Under 133.5 (+115) | Over 133.5 (-150)

Michigan took down No. 6 Colorado State on Thursday as a favorite—despite being the 11-seed—and the game total of 138 tipped in favor of the over from the 137.5 line. Tennessee easily covered and hit the over in its win over No. 14 Longwood.

No. 4 Providence (26-5) vs. No. 12 Richmond (24-12)

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET | TNT
Spread: Providence -2.5 (-125) | Richmond +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Providence (-163) | Richmond (+130)
Over/Under: Under 134.5 (-118) | Over 134.5 (-110)

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Providence defeated South Dakota State and covered the 2.5-point spread, despite a strong early effort by the Jackrabbit and strong public support for the 13-seed. In the first major upset of the tournament, Richmond upset No. 5 Iowa, richly rewarding those who took the Spiders on the moneyline at +400 odds.

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) is congratulated against the Akron Zips during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center.

No. 4 UCLA (26-7) vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s (26-7)

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET | TBS
Spread: UCLA -2.5 (-118) | Saint Mary’s +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: UCLA (-150) | Saint Mary’s (+120)
Over/Under: Under 126.5 (-110) | Over 126.5 (-118)

Saint Mary’s easily covered the 2.5-point spread vs. No. 12 Indiana. UCLA bettors won on the moneyline, but the Bruins failed to cover the 13.5-point spread against Akron.

No. 7 Murray State (31-2) vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s (20-11)

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET | CBS
Spread: Murray State -8.5 (-110) | Saint Peter’s +8.5 (-118)
Moneyline: Murray State (-400) | Saint Peter’s (+290)
Over/Under: Under 129.5 (-110) | Over 129.5 (-118)

Saint Peter’s completed one of the biggest upsets in NCAA tournament history, ousting No. 2 Kentucky in the first round and busting brackets everywhere. Those who backed St. Peter’s on the moneyline laughed all the way to the bank at a +1400 payout. Murray State needed overtime to covered two-point spread vs. San Francisco.

New Mexico State guard Teddy Allen (0) shoots against Connecticut forward Tyler Polley (12) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men’s tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.

No. 4 Arkansas (26-8) vs. No. 12 New Mexico State (27-6)

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET | TNT
Spread: Arkansas -6.5 (-110) | New Mexico State +6.5 (-118)
Moneyline: Arkansas (-300) | New Mexico State (+230)
Over/Under: Under 138 (-110) | Over 138 (-118)

New Mexico State upset No. 5 UConn as a 6.5-point underdog thanks to 37 points from Teddy Allen. Those who bet the Aggies on the moneyline profited at +220 odds. Arkansas defeated No. 13 Vermont, but failed to cover the 4.5-point spread.

No. 1 Gonzaga (27-3) vs. No. 9 Memphis (22-10)

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET | TBS
Spread: Gonzaga -10 (-118) | Memphis +10 (-110)
Moneyline: Gonzaga (-699) | Memphis (+475)
Over/Under: Under 154.5 (-118) | Over 154.5 (-110)

Memphis took down No. 9 Boise State and the game total of 141 made easy winners of those who bet the over on the line of 121. Gonzaga had just a two-point halftime lead against No. 16 Georgia State before pulling away to win, 93-72. However, the Bulldogs failed to cover the 23 point spread despite leading by 26 in the final minute.

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and College Basketball:
Final Four, Championship Game and Champion Bets
Advice: Double-Digit Seeds to Make the Sweet 16
Three Games to Target Friday
Bets for Friday’s First-Round Games
How to Bet March Madness
Top-Four Seeds Against the Spread
How to Bet the 5-12 Matchups
Sleepers to Bet in March Madness
Tom Brady Returns: Fantasy Impact
Underdog Runs that Paid Off
SI Experts Bracket
Duke Must Find Answers

Fantasy/Betting
NCAA Men's Tournament
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers
New Mexico State Aggies
New Mexico State Aggies
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks
Baylor Bears
Baylor Bears
North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels
Saint Mary's Gaels
Saint Mary's Gaels
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins
Murray State Racers
Murray State Racers
Saint Peter's Peacocks
Saint Peter's Peacocks
Creighton Bluejays
Creighton Bluejays
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Richmond Spiders
Richmond Spiders
Providence Friars
Providence Friars
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan Wolverines
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

YOU MAY LIKE

Loyola Ramblers fan Sister Jean
Play
Extra Mustard

Sister Jean Gives Loyola-Chicago Pep Talk Ahead of Ohio State Matchup

The 102-year-old told her team to “believe” and ”trust” themselves.

By Madison Williams
Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
NFL

Report: Panthers Wouldn’t Guarantee Watson’s Full Contract

The quarterback wanted his third and fourth years guaranteed, per reports.

By Madison Williams
leighton-vander-esch-cowboys-eagles-sunday-night-football.jpg
NFL

Report: Dallas, Leighton Vander Esch Agree to One-Year Deal

The Pro Bowl linebacker is staying in Dallas.

By Wilton Jackson
Joe Buck
Play
Extra Mustard

Joe Buck Opens Up About Leaving Fox for ESPN, ‘Monday Night Football’

The sports broadcaster on whether he’s hurt by Fox, his new ‘MNF’ gig, calling MLB and more.

By Jimmy Traina
Sergiño Dest is out for the USMNT
Soccer

Dest Ruled Out for USMNT’s Last World Cup Qualifiers

A poorly timed hamstring injury will keep the Barcelona fullback out for the U.S.’s definitive matches on the road to Qatar.

By Avi Creditor
Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; A detailed view of the center court March Madness logo before the game between the UNCG Spartans and the Florida State Seminoles in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Play
Extra Mustard

How Many Perfect March Madness Brackets Remain After Thursday?

No. 15 Saint Peter’s upset of No. 2 Kentucky busted quite a few brackets Thursday.

By Madison Williams
FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs during the first half of the team’s NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. The Las Vegas Raiders have traded two draft picks to Green Bay for All-Pro receiver Adams. A person familiar with the move said Thursday, March 17, the Raiders are sending the No. 22 overall pick in April’s draft and another draft pick to the Packers to reunited Adams with his college quarterback Derek Carr. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Raiders Acquire Davante Adams from Packers

The Raiders upgraded their offense by acquiring Davante Adams, while there are now question marks surrounding Green Bay’s passing game.

By Michael Fabiano
John Calipari gestures during a Kentucky game.
Play
College Basketball

Calipari Addresses Kentucky Fans After Saint Peter’s Loss

The Wildcats suffered what many called the worst loss in program history to the Peacocks on Thursday.

By Dan Lyons