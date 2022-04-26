2022 NFL First-Round Mock Draft According to Player Odds

The 2022 NFL draft week has finally arrived and with it this year comes a massive betting move at the very top of the draft.

Aidan Hutchinson, who was a prohibitive favorite (-405) to go No. 1 to Jacksonville for months, has witnessed a seismic move in his wagering odds.

On April 18, I advised that respected money in Las Vegas was targeting Travon Walker (+300) to be the first player chosen by Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke. As of Tuesday morning, Walker has distanced himself from Hutchinson as the overwhelming betting favorite (-150) to be newest member of the Jaguars.

Let’s dive into a full mock draft strictly by the betting odds and review each pick made via the respected action from Vegas!

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports (Aidan Hutchinson); Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports (Kenny Pickett); Athens Banner-Herald/USA TODAY NETWORK (Travon Walker)

2022 NFL Betting Mock Draft

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: DE Travon Walker, Georgia

Oddsmakers listed Hutchinson as the top betting choice for several months, but respected money in Vegas has come in hard backing that Baalke will draft Walker. The steam on Walker has been nothing short of extraordinary as some sportsbooks were offering the former Georgia standout as high as +2800 to go first overall in March.

SI Sportsbook Betting Odds No. 1: (-150)

Draft Position Odds Betting: 3.5—Over (+400); Under (-550)

2. Detroit Lions: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Get ready for the second shocker of the opening night as the Lions also pass on Hutchinson in favor of the player who has ascended back to the top-end of the first round. Thibodeaux’s draft position odds were listed at 5.5 last week and following strong steam that he will be selected inside the top five, oddsmakers have been forced to slash that number to 4.5 with the under heavily juiced at odds of -165.

SI Sportsbook Betting Odds No. 2: (+200)

Draft Position Odds Betting: 4.5—Over (+135); Under (-165)

3. Houston Texans: CB Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

The AAC Defensive Player of the Year is the prototypical corner with the size that reminds many scouts of former San Francisco shutdown corner Richard Sherman. The Texans continue the Hutchison free fall and are thrilled to land the best cornerback in the 2022 class. Gardner’s overall betting position, which opened at 7.5 back in February, has been cut to 5.5 in recent days.

SI Sportsbook Betting Odds No. 3: (+300)

Draft Position Betting Odds: 5.5—Over (+115); Under (-135)

First Cornerback Drafted: (-400)

4. New York Jets: DE Aidan Hutchison, Michigan

Hutchinson is favored to be selected by Detroit, but despite the odds we will follow the respected money and end the former Michigan standout’s slide at pick No. 4. The Jets’ fan base goes into a frenzy as the best lineman since the NY Sack Exchange days of Joe Klecko and Mark Gastineau lands in the Big Apple.

Draft Position Odds Betting: 1.5—Over (-180); Under (+140)

5. New York Giants: OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

The Giants have many holes on their roster, but strengthening the offensive line is always a priority and drafting Ekwonu is the first step in that direction. Back in early February, oddsmakers listed Ekwonu’s overall draft position at 5.5 but have since adjusted that projection to 4.5 as strong speculation has the explosive talent coming off the board first (-185) among all offensive lineman.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 4.5—Over (+125); Under (-150)

First Offensive Lineman Drafted: (-185)

Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

6. Carolina Panthers: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

This is where we could see our first trade. Sam Darnold isn’t the answer at quarterback and since the club does not have any second- or third-round picks, this is a great opportunity to add draft capital. Keep an eye on Washington, Pittsburgh or New Orleans as trade partners if Carolina moves back. Cross is driving up draft boards with prohibitive odds of -350 to land inside the top ten within the last few days.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 7.5—Over (-155); Under (+115)

7. New York Giants: DE Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

After going a stud tackle with their first selection, the Giants land their coveted edge rusher in Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson. Johnson has witnessed his draft position number shrink from 10.5 to 9.5 over the last several days.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 9.5—Over (-115); Under (-115)

8. Atlanta Falcons: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

The Falcons are also a strong candidate to trade back but Wilson is likely their guy if they hold onto their pick. Atlanta is desperate for help at the wide receiver position after being forced to play next season without Calvin Ridley (suspension).

Draft Position Betting Odds: 9.5—Over (-105); Under (-125)

First Wide Receiver Drafted: (+110)

9. Seattle Seahawks: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Seattle has moved on from Russell Wilson and is in need of a new franchise quarterback, so Malik Willis could be in play here. However, recent word in Vegas has Seattle targeting Derek Stingley Jr. The former LSU standout silenced health concerns when he turned in a solid pro day workout. Stingley, who underwent surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury last September, impressed scouts running a sub 4.4 40-yard dash. Stingley’s opening betting position projection of 12.5 has been trimmed to 9.5.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 9.5—Over (+120); Under (-150)

10. New York Jets: WR, Jameson Williams, Alabama

The Jets are rumored to be looking to move this pick to San Francisco for wideout Deebo Samuel after missing out on Tyreek Hill. Williams’ overall draft position projection opened at 17.5 in February, but following strong wise guy action his number has been slashed to 11.5 heading into draft week. Meet Zach Wilson’s newest weapon.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 11.5—Over (+105); Under (-125)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

11. Washington Commanders: WR Drake London, USC

With the impending contract dispute with Terry McLaurin, USC’s Drake London falls into the Commanders’ lap. London will immediately become a red zone target for new Washington signal-caller Carson Wentz.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 10.5—Over (-175); Under (+130)

12. Minnesota Vikings: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

The talented cover-corner helps the Vikings fill a glaring need in the secondary since he will step in and start next season. McDuffie’s overall betting projection opened at 18.5, but has been lowered to 17.5 and lands well inside the under.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 17.5—Over (+125); Under (-145)

13. Houston Texans: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

After landing Gardner with their first selection, the Texans now turn their attention to the offensive line with their second first-round pick. Houston is thrilled to see one of the best tackles from Alabama slip to pick No. 13.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 5.5—Over (-125); Under (-105)

14. Baltimore Ravens: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Several months ago, bettors were able to find Hamilton’s betting projection listed at 5.5. Since that time, the former Notre Dame standout has witnessed his stock plummet. Despite adding Marcus Williams in free agency, Baltimore is happy to land the best player on the board and end his fall at the 14th overall selection.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 10.5—Over (-160); Under (+115)

15. Philadelphia Eagles: WR, Chris Olave, Ohio State

The talented wideout helps the Eagles fill a glaring need and will step in and give Jalen Hurts another weapon in the passing game. Olave’s overall betting projection opened at 22.5, but has been lowered to 16.5 and lands just inside the under.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 16.5—Over (-115); Under (-115)

Darron Cummings/AP

16. New Orleans Saints: QB Malik Willis, Liberty

New Orleans has been in dire need of a franchise quarterback since Drew Brees retired. The strong-armed Willis will be afforded the opportunity to sit a season and learn from Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton. There are strong rumors that several teams in front of the Saints (Carolina, Seattle, Washington) as well as Pittsburgh could target Willis.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 10.5—Over (-125); Under -105

First Quarterback Drafted: (-150)

17. Los Angeles Chargers: OL Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

The Chargers continue to beef up the protection in front of franchise quarterback Justin Herbert and land one of the biggest risers heading into draft week. Penning is rising up draft boards around the league and could easily go higher than this pick.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 16.5—Over (+128); Under (-148)

18. Philadelphia Eagles: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

The Eagles will love pairing Davis with Fletcher Cox in the middle of their defensive line. Davis is a 6-foot-6, 341-pound disruptive athlete who ran the 40-yard dash at an eye-popping 4.78 seconds. Simply incredible for a man that size.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 15.5—Over (-105); Under -115

19. New Orleans Saints: LB, Devin Lloyd, Utah

After landing Willis, the Saints improve their front seven by grabbing Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd. He thrives in both rushing the passer as well as dropping into coverage and lands just on top of his overall draft position projection with New Orleans.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 18.5—Over (-135); Under +115

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

The Steelers land their successor to Big Ben and keep Pickett in Pennsylvania. Pickett is considered the most “game-ready” of the prospects to step in and start right away.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 12.5—Over (-145); Under (+115)

First Quarterback Drafted: (+150)

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

21. New England Patriots: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Karlaftis is completely a Patriots’ “kind of player”. A hard-working, tough defensive end with a high motor who will fit right in with a Bill Belichick defense.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 19.5—Over (-130); Under (+110)

22. Green Bay Packers: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Green Bay (if it does not trade up) lands Aaron Rogers his newest help after trading Davante Adams to Las Vegas. Burks is a big target who will thrive running routes for A-Rod.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 22.5—Over (-120); Under (+100)

23. Arizona Cardinals: OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Arizona lands added protection in front of Kyler Murray in arguably one of the best guard prospects. Green, who is a true ‘mauler’ in the trenches, has seen his projection of 28.5 shaved a bit down to 27.5 with corresponding juice to the under.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 27.5—Over (+105); Under (-135)

24. Dallas Cowboys: OL Zion Johnson, Boston College

Jerry and the Cowboys find an immediate replacement for La’el Collins, who left via free agency to join Cincinnati. Dak and Zeke will be happy to see one of the best interior lineman playing in Big D next season. Johnson’s overall draft position number opened at 26.5 and bettors are still slip just inside his adjusted protection of 24.5.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 24.5—Over (-115); Under (-105)

25. Buffalo Bills: DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Wyatt has taken one of the biggest tumbles of any player in his betting odds. The former Georgia standout opened with a draft position number of 14.5, but following significant steam he now stands just barely inside the opening round at 29.5.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 29.5—Over (-105); Under (-115)

© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

26. Tennessee Titans: C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Linderbaum will easily be one of the biggest targets for teams looking to trade acquire the best center prospect. The former Hawkeye, who many scouts feel compares favorably to former New York Jets star center Nick Mangold, will anchor an NFL offense line for many years to come.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 27.5—Over (+110); Under (-135)

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Daxton Hill, Michigan

The Bucs have lost several players in the secondary to free agency and Hill is a great addition to help alleviate those departures. Hill’s opening draft position number of 32.5 has dropped to 28.5 as respected money strongly believes the former Wolverine standout will hear his name called in the first round.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 28.5—Over (+105); Under (-125)

28. Green Bay Packers: OL Tyler Smith

Green Bay needs to make sure its 38 year-old quarterback is protected as much as possible and that begins with adding some beef up front. The Packers hosted an official pre-draft visit with the former Tulsa standout, who is right on the borderline of being selected in the first 32 picks.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 31.5—Over (-105); Under (-115)

29. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

A fast, strong, solid route-running wide-receiver for Patrick Mahomes. Sound familiar? Dotson has hovered around the back end of the first round since the start and it makes total sense withHill now in South Florida playing for Miami for the Chiefs to target a wideout in the first round.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 30.5—Over (-120); Under (+100)

30. Kansas City Chiefs: DE Boye Mafe, Minnesota

The former Minnesota edge rusher will immediately improve a Kansas City pass rush that ranked 29th in total sacks (31). Mafe is explosive with a tremendous first step and those attributes have led to him being assigned a draft position just inside the end of the first round.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 29.5—Over (+100); Under (-130)

31. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Andrew Booth, Clemson

The Bengals’ defense gave up big plays in the Super Bowl, including allowing Cooper Kupp to break open for several big plays on the final drive. The club opts to shore up the secondary with the addition of one of the top cornerback prospects.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 27.5—Over (-125); Under (+105)

32. Detroit Lions: QB Desmond Ritter, Cincinnati

Honestly, I could see Matt Corral, Sam Howell or Ritter at this spot here for the Lions. The added allure of acquiring a fifth contract year makes the Lions drafting a quarterback of the future behind Jared Goff an absolute lock.

Draft Position Betting Odds: 28.5—Over (-135); Under (+115)

