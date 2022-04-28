Grizzlies-Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Game 6 Same-Game Parlay: Count on Ja Morant

Arguably the most exciting first-round series could end Friday night.

The Grizzlies and Timberwolves meet in Minnesota for Game 6. Memphis leads the series, 3-2, and can advance to play the Warriors in the semifinals with a win. A T-Wolves win would send the series back to Memphis for Game 7.

So, how should you bet on this game? I’m using the SI Sportsbook same-game parlay bet builder to come up with a four-leg, plus odds bet.

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves (Memphis leads series, 3-2)

Time: 7 p.m. ET | NBA TV

Spread: Grizzlies -1.5 (-110) | Timberwolves +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies (-118) | Timberwolves (+100)

Total: Under 228.5 (-110) | Over 228.5 (-110)

Leg 1: Under 228.5

This is the lowest the point total has been set in this series, and I still like the under. Unders have hit in three of five games between these high-flying offenses. One of those games failed to even eclipse the 200-point mark when the total was set at 237.5—the Grizzlies won 105-94 in Game 3 in Minnesota. The Timberwolves and Grizzlies combine to average 224.6 PPG in the first round, so this line is cutting it a bit close in that regard. I do, however, think at this point the defenses have figured out their opponents. Minnesota has ways to make life difficult for Ja Morant in the paint (to mixed results); Memphis has kept D’Angelo Russell in check and, at times, neutralized Karl-Anthony Towns.

Leg 2: Karl-Anthony Towns Over 30 Points + Rebounds

In the three games that Towns cleared this combined total, he did so once on his point total alone (33 in Game 4). With Towns, when it rains, it pours. In Games 2 and 3, he tallied 15 points and 11 rebounds and then a paltry eight points and five rebounds. In Games 1, 4 and 5, he averaged 30 points and 13 rebounds. Perhaps most important for any Towns prop is his ability to stay on the floor and out of foul trouble. He’s picked up five fouls in three games this series and two of his best games came when he kept that number to three. After posting back-to-back dominant games, I trust Towns to, at least, score 20 points and grab 10 boards. After all, his series average is 22.6 and 11.

Leg 3: Desmond Bane Over 22.5 Points

Bane’s shooting has become hugely important for the Grizzlies offense since the series shifted to Minnesota for Game 3. He scored a respectable 17 and 16 points in the first two games in Memphis and hit four threes total. Over the next three games, Bane averaged 28.3 PPG and connected on 18 threes. He’s hitting 4.4 shots per game from beyond the arc at a ridiculous 46.8% clip. His shot attempts and minutes have gone up in the latter half of the series as well. He took just 10 shots in Game 2 and took more than 10 threes in each of the next two games. Bane also matched Morant for a game-high 45 minutes in Game 5. He can put up points in a hurry, he’s getting enough shots to do so and he’s on the floor the most of any Grizzlies player.

Leg 4: Ja Morant Over 25 Points + Rebounds

Morant averaged a career-best 5.7 rebounds per game in the regular season. In the playoffs, he’s coming down with an average of 8.8 boards, which leads the team. He has two games with double-digit rebounds in the series and he came down with 13 rebounds in Game 5. And, of course, Morant’s scoring is there. He has a pair of games with 30-plus points this series, though his scoring has been more up and down than in the regular season. Still, he’s eclipsed this combined total in four of five games with room to spare.

BET: Four-leg, same-game parlay: +500

Under 228.5

Karl-Anthony Towns 30 or more Points + Rebounds

Desmond Bane Over 22.5 Point

Ja Morant 25 or more Points + Rebounds

