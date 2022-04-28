USFL Week 3 Best Bets, Lines, Futures, Odds
The first two weeks of USFL action have proved to be a solid investment for bettors backing low-scoring wins by the team placed in the role of betting favorite by oddsmakers. Thus far, favorites are 6-2, both straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS), while the under has cashed in five of the eight games (63%).
The South Division (4-0 SU; 4-0 ATS) came out victorious in the opening week, but in Week 2, the North Division earned their first victories after New Jersey and Philadelphia posted wins.
Special teams have thus far been far “special” as teams who have attempted a two-point conversion are a paltry 2-of-7 (29%) through two weeks of action. The kicking game has been an issue as the eight clubs are just 12-for-22 (54.05%) combined in field goals over the first eight games.
USFL fans witnessed history in Week 2 after the Philadelphia Stars became the first team ever to attempt and successfully converted a three-point extra try following a touchdown.
Odds to Win 2022 USFL Championship
New Orleans Breakers +300
Birmingham Stallions +333
Philadelphia Stars +450
Tampa Bay Bandits +500
Houston Gamblers +700
New Jersey Generals +750
Pittsburgh Maulers +1000
Michigan Panthers +1000
USFL Week 2 Review
New Jersey Earns First Win, Keeps Michigan Winless
New Jersey quarterback Luis Perez returned to the game action after being forced to leave in the first half of the Week 1 loss against Birmingham. Perez has completed 26-of-37 passes (70.2%) for 240 yards and two touchdowns, forming a solid tandem with De’Andre Johnson (107 passing yards, 125 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown).
Mike Weber, the third running back selected in the USFL Draft and the club’s first overall selection, was released late last week. In his place, the club has turned to Darius Victor to lead the backfield work, and he didn’t disappoint, scoring the only touchdown of the game in Week 2.
The Generals held the Panthers to just 183 total yards en route to a 10-6 win. Jeff Fisher opted to use Shea Patterson for the entire game in Week 2, and the former Wolverine standout struggled to complete just 14-29 passes (48.3%) for 124 yards. After starting 0-2, it will be interesting to see if Fisher turns to Paxton Lynch.
The Generals held Michigan’s ground game in check as the club posted a dismal 2.6 yards per carry on 28 rushing attempts.
Players of Note
NJ- QB- Luis Perez - 97 pass yards; 1 pass INT
NJ - QB - De'Andre Johnson - 48 pass yards; 27 rush yards
NJ- RB- Darius Victor - 40 rush yards; rush TD
NJ- WR- Darrius Shepherd -5 rec / 58 rec yards
MICH- RB - Cameron Scarlett - 22 rush yards; rush TD
BETTING RESULTS: NJ -1.5; UNDER 40.5
Philadelphia Secures Win Over Pittsburgh; Posts First Successful Three-Point Attempt
As we advised here at SI Betting last week, the best bet of Week 2 was laying the 6.5-points with Philadelphia in their in-state matchup with Pittsburgh. Stars quarterback Bryan Scott made sure that investment was a positive endeavor as he accounted for four total touchdowns.
Scott was sensational, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for an additional score on the ground. The former Occidental College standout leads the USFL in passing with 474 passing yards and successfully targeted Maurice Alexander with eight receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
SI Recommends
Following a second hook-up with Alexander with 8:51 remaining, Philadelphia went for the first-ever three-point extra try. The successful conversion, which extended the Stars' lead to 30-23, was massive for bettors as Philadelphia covered the 6.5-point spread.
Pittsburgh, who looked dysfunctional in Week 1, rebounded with a big effort in Week 2 despite coming up on the losing end. The Maulers outgained the Stars 348-303 in total yards of offense thanks to the play of quarterback Josh Love who threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns.
Players of Note
PHI- QB- Bryan Scott - 272 pass yards, 3 pass TDs; 16 rush yards; rush TD
PHI - WR - Maurice Alexander - 8 recs / 87 rec yards; 2 rec TDs
PHI - WR - Jordan Suell - 6 recs / 72 rec yards
PIT- QB- Josh Love - 236 pass yards, 2 pass TDs
PIT- RB - Garrett Groshek - 77 rush yards; 1 rec / 5 rec yards
PIT - WR - Bailey Gaither - 7 recs / 117 rec yards; rec TD
BETTING RESULTS: PHI -6.5; OVER 35.5
Birmingham Moves To 2-0 In League’s Highest Scoring Game To Date
After a come-from-behind 33-28 win over the Houston Gamblers, the hometown Birmingham Stallions remained undefeated. The Stallions, behind another solid effort by quarterback J’Mar Smith, overcame an 18-13 halftime deficit thanks to a 20-point second-half outburst.
Birmingham dominated the time of possession battle 34:57 to 25:03 en route to racking up a season-high 391 total yards in the highest-scoring game (61 points) in the USFL.
The USFL’s leading rusher Mark Thompson was outstanding, rushing for a game-high 93 yards and a touchdown. However, when Houston goes back to watch the film, they will be able to point to one area why they lost this game - ball security by quarterback Clayton Thorson. The former Northwestern signal-caller threw three costly interceptions, which was the difference in the game. The last turnover came with just a little over one minute remaining at the Birmingham 17-yard line and ended any hope of a comeback victory.
Players of Note
BIRM - QB - J'Mar Smith - 229 pass yards, 2 pass TDs; 31 rush yards
BIRM - RB - CJ Marable - 76 rush yards; rush TD; 2 rec / 20 rec yards
BIRM - WR -Marlon Williams - 3 recs / 88 rec yards; rec TD
BIRM - WR - Osirus Mitchell - 3 recs / 48 rec yards; rec TD
HOU - QB - Clayton Thorson - 229 pass yards, 2 pass TDs; 3 INT; 31 rush yards
HOU - RB - Mark Thompson - 93 rush yards; rush TD
HOU - WR - Tyler Simmons - 2 recs / 53 rec yards; rec TD
BETTING RESULTS: BIRM -2.5; OVER 40.5
New Orleans Remains Undefeated; Dominates Tampa Bay
In the biggest shock of the season, the New Orleans Breakers moved to 2-0 after blowing out the Tampa Bay Bandits 34-3. Tampa Bay, a team oddsmakers had power ranked as the top team in the USFL after Week 1, was dominated on both sides of the ball by a rapidly improving Breakers squad.
Bandits quarterback Jordan Ta’amu played his worst game of the season, completing just 8-of-18 passes for 64 yards and an interception. The lack of solid production from the wide receiver position is becoming a big problem for Todd Haley’s offensive scheme.
Breakers quarterback Kyle Sloter played superb, throwing for 266 yards and two touchdowns while adding one rushing score. His favorite target on the day was wideout Jonathan Adams who hauled in five receptions for a game-high 92 receiving yards.
The key to the game was the Breakers’ defense, which was an absolutely dominant unit, recording four sacks while causing three turnovers.
Players of Note
TB- QB- Jordan Ta’amu- 62 pass yards; INT; 45 rush yards
TB- RB - BJ Emmons - 39 rush yards; rush TD; 3 rec / 29 rec yards
NO- QB -Kyle Sloter - 266 pass yards; 2 pass TDs/ rush TD
NO- RB - Jordan Ellis- 64 rush yards
NO- RB - T.J. Logan Jr.- 43 rush yards; rush TD; 4 recs / 29 rec yards
NO- WR - Jonathan Adams - 5 recs / 92 rec yards
BETTING RESULTS: NO +2.5; UNDER 40.5
Week 3 Lines
Saturday, April 30
Tampa Bay Bandits vs Houston Gamblers
Records: TB (1-1 SU; 1-1 ATS) / HOU (1-1 SU; 1-1 ATS)
Spread: TB -1.5
Moneyline: TB -125 / HOU -105
Total: 38.5
When: Saturday, April 30, 2022 / 4 p.m. EST
TV: FOX
STEAM: PK to TB -1.5
New Orleans Breakers vs Birmingham Stallions
Records: NO (2-0 SU; 2-0 ATS) / BIRM (2-0 SU; 2-0 ATS)
Spread: New Orleans -3.5
Moneyline: NO -200 / HOU +145
Total: 44.5
When: Saturday, April 30, 2022 / 8 p.m. EST
TV: FOX
STEAM: NO -1.5 to NO -3.5
Sunday, May 1
Pittsburgh Maulers vs Michigan Panthers
Records: PIT (0-2 SU; 0-2 ATS) / MICH (0-2 SU; 0-2 ATS)
Spread: MICH -2.5
Moneyline: MICH -150 / PIT +115
Total: 39.5
When: Sunday, May 1, 2022 / 2:30 p.m. EST
TV: USA
STEAM: PIT -3 to MICH -2.5
New Jersey Generals vs Philadelphia Stars
Records: NJ (1-1 SU; 1-1 ATS) / PHI (1-1 SU; 1-1 ATS)
Spread: Philadelphia -1
Moneyline: PHI -120 / NJ +100
Total: 40.5
When: Sunday, May 1, 2022 / 8 p.m. EST
TV: Peacock
STEAM: PHI -1.5 to PHI -1
*Please note ALL games this week will be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama*
The USFL, like the XFL a few years ago, offers some solid investing opportunities for bettors. Sportsbooks do not possess any algorithms since they fail to own any historical data to input into their models, as well as the new rules giving way to unpredictable scores you would not traditionally see in NFL or NCAA games.
Week 3 Respected Plays
New Orleans -3.5
Both New Orleans and Birmingham have shot up the betting futures market, but in Week 3 the Breakers defense will be the difference in this battle of the unbeatens. Both clubs are receiving outstanding play under center but it's Tampa Bay’s defense that has emerged as the best unit in the league. This line opened with New Orleans as 1.5-point favorites, but following strong respected steam the line has been adjusted to a 3.5-point demand. The Breakers will be the league’s only undefeated team after Week 3.
Houston +1.5
The Gamblers possess the USFL’s leading rusher in Mark Thompson and he will be the difference in Week 3. Tampa Bay, despite being 1-1 is only averaging 10.0 points per game through two weeks. Houston has flashed thus far in two weeks and something is missing with Todd Haley’s offense. Respected money is backing Houston to hold down Jordan Ta’amu who shockingly owns a 1:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio in the early portion of the season.
USFL RECORD: 2-2 ATS
USFL BEST BET: 2-0 ATS
USFL EXOTICS: 0-1
FUTURES PLAYS (Placed prior to beginning of season)
BEST BET: TAMPA BAY +500
Sleeper: PHILADELPHIA +600
Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.
