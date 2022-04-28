USFL Week 3 Best Bets, Lines, Futures, Odds

The first two weeks of USFL action have proved to be a solid investment for bettors backing low-scoring wins by the team placed in the role of betting favorite by oddsmakers. Thus far, favorites are 6-2, both straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS), while the under has cashed in five of the eight games (63%).

The South Division (4-0 SU; 4-0 ATS) came out victorious in the opening week, but in Week 2, the North Division earned their first victories after New Jersey and Philadelphia posted wins.

Special teams have thus far been far “special” as teams who have attempted a two-point conversion are a paltry 2-of-7 (29%) through two weeks of action. The kicking game has been an issue as the eight clubs are just 12-for-22 (54.05%) combined in field goals over the first eight games.

USFL fans witnessed history in Week 2 after the Philadelphia Stars became the first team ever to attempt and successfully converted a three-point extra try following a touchdown.

Courtesy @USFL

New Orleans Breakers +300

Birmingham Stallions +333

Philadelphia Stars +450

Tampa Bay Bandits +500

Houston Gamblers +700

New Jersey Generals +750

Pittsburgh Maulers +1000

Michigan Panthers +1000

USFL Week 2 Review

New Jersey Earns First Win, Keeps Michigan Winless

New Jersey quarterback Luis Perez returned to the game action after being forced to leave in the first half of the Week 1 loss against Birmingham. Perez has completed 26-of-37 passes (70.2%) for 240 yards and two touchdowns, forming a solid tandem with De’Andre Johnson (107 passing yards, 125 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown).

Mike Weber, the third running back selected in the USFL Draft and the club’s first overall selection, was released late last week. In his place, the club has turned to Darius Victor to lead the backfield work, and he didn’t disappoint, scoring the only touchdown of the game in Week 2.

The Generals held the Panthers to just 183 total yards en route to a 10-6 win. Jeff Fisher opted to use Shea Patterson for the entire game in Week 2, and the former Wolverine standout struggled to complete just 14-29 passes (48.3%) for 124 yards. After starting 0-2, it will be interesting to see if Fisher turns to Paxton Lynch.

The Generals held Michigan’s ground game in check as the club posted a dismal 2.6 yards per carry on 28 rushing attempts.

Players of Note

NJ- QB- Luis Perez - 97 pass yards; 1 pass INT

NJ - QB - De'Andre Johnson - 48 pass yards; 27 rush yards

NJ- RB- Darius Victor - 40 rush yards; rush TD

NJ- WR- Darrius Shepherd -5 rec / 58 rec yards

MICH- RB - Cameron Scarlett - 22 rush yards; rush TD

BETTING RESULTS: NJ -1.5; UNDER 40.5

Philadelphia Secures Win Over Pittsburgh; Posts First Successful Three-Point Attempt

As we advised here at SI Betting last week, the best bet of Week 2 was laying the 6.5-points with Philadelphia in their in-state matchup with Pittsburgh. Stars quarterback Bryan Scott made sure that investment was a positive endeavor as he accounted for four total touchdowns.

Scott was sensational, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for an additional score on the ground. The former Occidental College standout leads the USFL in passing with 474 passing yards and successfully targeted Maurice Alexander with eight receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Following a second hook-up with Alexander with 8:51 remaining, Philadelphia went for the first-ever three-point extra try. The successful conversion, which extended the Stars' lead to 30-23, was massive for bettors as Philadelphia covered the 6.5-point spread.

Pittsburgh, who looked dysfunctional in Week 1, rebounded with a big effort in Week 2 despite coming up on the losing end. The Maulers outgained the Stars 348-303 in total yards of offense thanks to the play of quarterback Josh Love who threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Players of Note

PHI- QB- Bryan Scott - 272 pass yards, 3 pass TDs; 16 rush yards; rush TD

PHI - WR - Maurice Alexander - 8 recs / 87 rec yards; 2 rec TDs

PHI - WR - Jordan Suell - 6 recs / 72 rec yards

PIT- QB- Josh Love - 236 pass yards, 2 pass TDs

PIT- RB - Garrett Groshek - 77 rush yards; 1 rec / 5 rec yards

PIT - WR - Bailey Gaither - 7 recs / 117 rec yards; rec TD

BETTING RESULTS: PHI -6.5; OVER 35.5

Birmingham Moves To 2-0 In League’s Highest Scoring Game To Date

After a come-from-behind 33-28 win over the Houston Gamblers, the hometown Birmingham Stallions remained undefeated. The Stallions, behind another solid effort by quarterback J’Mar Smith, overcame an 18-13 halftime deficit thanks to a 20-point second-half outburst.

Birmingham dominated the time of possession battle 34:57 to 25:03 en route to racking up a season-high 391 total yards in the highest-scoring game (61 points) in the USFL.

The USFL’s leading rusher Mark Thompson was outstanding, rushing for a game-high 93 yards and a touchdown. However, when Houston goes back to watch the film, they will be able to point to one area why they lost this game - ball security by quarterback Clayton Thorson. The former Northwestern signal-caller threw three costly interceptions, which was the difference in the game. The last turnover came with just a little over one minute remaining at the Birmingham 17-yard line and ended any hope of a comeback victory.

Players of Note

BIRM - QB - J'Mar Smith - 229 pass yards, 2 pass TDs; 31 rush yards

BIRM - RB - CJ Marable - 76 rush yards; rush TD; 2 rec / 20 rec yards

BIRM - WR -Marlon Williams - 3 recs / 88 rec yards; rec TD

BIRM - WR - Osirus Mitchell - 3 recs / 48 rec yards; rec TD

HOU - QB - Clayton Thorson - 229 pass yards, 2 pass TDs; 3 INT; 31 rush yards

HOU - RB - Mark Thompson - 93 rush yards; rush TD

HOU - WR - Tyler Simmons - 2 recs / 53 rec yards; rec TD

BETTING RESULTS: BIRM -2.5; OVER 40.5

New Orleans Remains Undefeated; Dominates Tampa Bay

In the biggest shock of the season, the New Orleans Breakers moved to 2-0 after blowing out the Tampa Bay Bandits 34-3. Tampa Bay, a team oddsmakers had power ranked as the top team in the USFL after Week 1, was dominated on both sides of the ball by a rapidly improving Breakers squad.

Bandits quarterback Jordan Ta’amu played his worst game of the season, completing just 8-of-18 passes for 64 yards and an interception. The lack of solid production from the wide receiver position is becoming a big problem for Todd Haley’s offensive scheme.

Breakers quarterback Kyle Sloter played superb, throwing for 266 yards and two touchdowns while adding one rushing score. His favorite target on the day was wideout Jonathan Adams who hauled in five receptions for a game-high 92 receiving yards.

The key to the game was the Breakers’ defense, which was an absolutely dominant unit, recording four sacks while causing three turnovers.

Players of Note

TB- QB- Jordan Ta’amu- 62 pass yards; INT; 45 rush yards

TB- RB - BJ Emmons - 39 rush yards; rush TD; 3 rec / 29 rec yards

NO- QB -Kyle Sloter - 266 pass yards; 2 pass TDs/ rush TD

NO- RB - Jordan Ellis- 64 rush yards

NO- RB - T.J. Logan Jr.- 43 rush yards; rush TD; 4 recs / 29 rec yards

NO- WR - Jonathan Adams - 5 recs / 92 rec yards

BETTING RESULTS: NO +2.5; UNDER 40.5

Week 3 Lines

Saturday, April 30

Tampa Bay Bandits vs Houston Gamblers

Records: TB (1-1 SU; 1-1 ATS) / HOU (1-1 SU; 1-1 ATS)

Spread: TB -1.5

Moneyline: TB -125 / HOU -105

Total: 38.5

When: Saturday, April 30, 2022 / 4 p.m. EST

TV: FOX

STEAM: PK to TB -1.5

New Orleans Breakers vs Birmingham Stallions

Records: NO (2-0 SU; 2-0 ATS) / BIRM (2-0 SU; 2-0 ATS)

Spread: New Orleans -3.5

Moneyline: NO -200 / HOU +145

Total: 44.5

When: Saturday, April 30, 2022 / 8 p.m. EST

TV: FOX

STEAM: NO -1.5 to NO -3.5

Sunday, May 1

Pittsburgh Maulers vs Michigan Panthers

Records: PIT (0-2 SU; 0-2 ATS) / MICH (0-2 SU; 0-2 ATS)

Spread: MICH -2.5

Moneyline: MICH -150 / PIT +115

Total: 39.5

When: Sunday, May 1, 2022 / 2:30 p.m. EST

TV: USA

STEAM: PIT -3 to MICH -2.5

New Jersey Generals vs Philadelphia Stars

Records: NJ (1-1 SU; 1-1 ATS) / PHI (1-1 SU; 1-1 ATS)

Spread: Philadelphia -1

Moneyline: PHI -120 / NJ +100

Total: 40.5

When: Sunday, May 1, 2022 / 8 p.m. EST

TV: Peacock

STEAM: PHI -1.5 to PHI -1

*Please note ALL games this week will be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama*

The USFL, like the XFL a few years ago, offers some solid investing opportunities for bettors. Sportsbooks do not possess any algorithms since they fail to own any historical data to input into their models, as well as the new rules giving way to unpredictable scores you would not traditionally see in NFL or NCAA games.

Week 3 Respected Plays

New Orleans -3.5

Both New Orleans and Birmingham have shot up the betting futures market, but in Week 3 the Breakers defense will be the difference in this battle of the unbeatens. Both clubs are receiving outstanding play under center but it's Tampa Bay’s defense that has emerged as the best unit in the league. This line opened with New Orleans as 1.5-point favorites, but following strong respected steam the line has been adjusted to a 3.5-point demand. The Breakers will be the league’s only undefeated team after Week 3.

Houston +1.5

The Gamblers possess the USFL’s leading rusher in Mark Thompson and he will be the difference in Week 3. Tampa Bay, despite being 1-1 is only averaging 10.0 points per game through two weeks. Houston has flashed thus far in two weeks and something is missing with Todd Haley’s offense. Respected money is backing Houston to hold down Jordan Ta’amu who shockingly owns a 1:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio in the early portion of the season.

USFL RECORD: 2-2 ATS

USFL BEST BET: 2-0 ATS

USFL EXOTICS: 0-1

FUTURES PLAYS (Placed prior to beginning of season)

BEST BET: TAMPA BAY +500

Sleeper: PHILADELPHIA +600

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• First-Round Mock Draft According to Player Odds

• Eastern Conference Betting Preview

• Western Conference Betting Preview

• Over/Under Skill Players Drafted

• Over/Under Quarterbacks Drafted

• Walker Favored to be No. 1 Pick

• First Wide Receiver Drafted Odds

• Top-200 NFL Fantasy Dynasty Rankings

• First Quarterback Drafted Odds

• MMQB Draft Rumors