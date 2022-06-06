Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
Warriors Even Up Series vs. Celtics Behind Third Quarter Explosion
Warriors Even Up Series vs. Celtics Behind Third Quarter Explosion

Winners Club: Warriors Trounce Celtics, Even Finals

Plus, Updated NBA Finals odds, Avalanche-Oilers Game 4 and more.

We have a series.

The Warriors’ third-quarter run gave them plenty of breathing room heading into the final quarter and the Celtics’ hot shooting didn’t carry over to Game 2 in what became a blowout Golden State win. Now, the series heads to Boston tied, 1-1.

Keep reading for more on the updated Finals odds and series prices, as well as updates from the NHL conference finals and news from around the sports world.

Golden State Regains Title Favorite Status

The Warriors scored a convincing 107-88 win over the Celtics on Sunday evening at the Chase Center.

Their defense was much improved from Game 1, Steph Curry once again did Steph Curry things and Jordan Poole provided a spark off the bench that was missing in the series opener. Golden State wasn’t as good on offense as it was last time out, but it didn’t necessarily matter because of how well its defense performed.

Only one Celtic—Jayson Tatum—finished with 20 or more points, only two Boston starters finished with double-digit points and the team shot less than 40% from the field and turned the ball over 18 times. Al HorfordRobert Williams and Marcus Smart combined for six points in Game 2 after Horford alone hit six threes on Thursday.

The third quarter was the difference in the game. The Warriors mounted a run to enter the final quarter with a double-digit lead in Game 1, but it was still close enough for the Celtics to come back and win with a run of their own. This time, after leading by two at the break, Golden State outscored Boston 35-14 in the third quarter and held a 23-point lead when the fourth began. The C’s could not come back, and the lead ballooned to as many as 29 points with starters on the bench for much of the final quarter.

AP22157024694958

The Warriors are Finals favorites again following their convincing victory. Golden State is -118 to win the title on SI Sportsbook and Boston is -105. Curry, at -120 is still the favorite to win Finals MVP, and the most likely outcome is the Dubs winning in seven games (+260), followed by the C’s winning in six (+300).

Wednesday
9 p.m. ET (ABC): Warriors vs. Celtics (-3.5) | Series tied, 1-1

Avalanche One Win From Stanley Cup Finals

The Stanley Cup is within reach for Colorado. The Avalanche have a commanding 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals against the Oilers and can close out the series on the road tonight.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

If they do, they must do so without forward Nazem Kadri, who was injured on a hit from Evander Kane in Game 3 and is out for at least the remainder of the series. The Avalanche won Game 3 on Saturday, 4-2, and own a +8 goal differential over the Oilers.

Colorado remains heavily favored to win it all (-200), something it hasn’t done since 2001. It’s not yet clear who the Avalanche would play as the Eastern Conference Final has been more competitive.

An Ondrej Palat goal in the final minute Sunday allowed the Lightning to escape with a 3-2 victory against the Rangers. Tampa Bay desperately needed a home win after dropping the first two games in New York. The Rangers are -143 to win the series, while the Lightning are +120.

AP22154017949935

Monday
8 p.m. ET (TNT): Avalanche (-133) vs. Oilers | Colorado leads series, 3-0

Tuesday
8 p.m. ET (ESPN): Rangers vs. Lightning (-175) | New York leads series, 2-1

In Other News

Jazz Coach Quin Snyder Resigns: The second-winningest coach in Utah’s franchise history stepped down Sunday after eight seasons with the team. The Jazz made the playoffs the last six years with Synder at the helm and All-Star Donovan Mitchell was reportedly “surprised and disappointed” at his coach’s departure.

How Joe Girardi’s Firing Affects Phillies’ Futures: Philadelphia fired its manager early on in his third season after a disappointing start considering the team’s massive payroll. The Phillies swept the Angels over the weekend after Rob Thomson took over. Is there now value in betting on a Philadelphia turnaround?

50 Parting Thoughts from the French Open: Two weeks of tennis at Roland Garros resulted in wins for women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek and a record 22nd Grand Slam title for Rafael Nadal. Read more about how they each came out on top and more stories from Paris.

Latest NBA Mock Draft: The draft is less than three weeks away and the top three projected picks are holding strong. In what order will Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero be selected? And who are the other risers and fallers?

Thanks for reading! Enjoy the rest of your day—I’ll be back in your inbox Wednesday morning.

Fantasy/Betting
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
New York Rangers
New York Rangers
Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton Oilers
Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic

YOU MAY LIKE

Luke-Fickell-cinci
College Football

Cincinnati, Pitt Set Pace for June’s College Football Recruiting Decisions

Many of the Power 5 college football programs added recruits in bulk over the first June visit weekend.

By John Garcia Jr.
Aaron Rodgers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers in Attendance at Mandatory Minicamp, per Report

After skipping OTAs, the Packers quarterback will attend the team’s mandatory minicamp this week.

By Mike McDaniel
Jordan Poole and Stephen Curry celebrate after Poole's buzzer beater
Play
NBA

SI:AM | The Warriors Ran Away with Game 2

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the first two games of the NBA Finals, it’s that both teams are capable of going on runs to completely bury their opponent.

By Dan Gartland
Mar 17, 2022; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz and head coach Ron Rivera pose with the team helmet at Inova Sports Performance Center Auditorium.
NFL

Ron Rivera: Commanders QB Carson Wentz Is ‘Brilliantly Smart’

The Washington coach has high hopes for his new quarterback.

By Mike McDaniel
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4)
Play
Fantasy

Las Vegas Raiders 2022 Fantasy Outlook

A dominating receiver like Adams provides much-needed life to the Raiders offense

By Shawn Childs
Fantasy

Derek Carr 2022 Fantasy Projections

Can Davante Adams's arrival push his quarterback into QB1 fantasy finish?

By Shawn Childs
jaz-gray-100-influential
Olympics

Jaz Gray Embraces the Life Rugby Has Given Her

The 29-year-old is affectionately called the “Chief Connection Officer” by her teammates as she strives to keep perspective throughout her career.

By Naya Samuel
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh Jacobs (28) runs during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Las Vegas Raiders are declining the fifth-year options on all three of their 2019 first-round picks as the new regime doesn’t want to commit to players inherited on the roster. General manager Dave Ziegler announced Friday, April 29, 2022, that the team will let defensive end Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram play out the final year of their rookie contracts instead of extending them through 2023. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)
Play
Fantasy

Josh Jacobs 2022 Fantasy Projections

Will HC Josh McDaniels bring Patriots-like running back rotation?

By Shawn Childs