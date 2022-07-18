Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
AFC East Futures: Would You Bet That?
AFC East Futures: Would You Bet That?

AFC East Futures: Hard to Bet Against the Bills

Buffalo is a heavy favorite to win the devision, but who has the best chance of sneaking in if they falter?

Based on the summer over/under win totals at SI Sportsbook, the Buffalo Bills are the favorites to win the AFC East, and they have the lowest odds (+650) to win the Super Bowl. Miami and New England are in a dead heat to finish in second place with an over/under of 8.5 wins, while the Jets remain the doormats in the division.

Despite the betting outlook, each team in the AFC East made moves to improve in the offseason. The winning window in the NFL can close quickly, so there is always hope that the Dolphins and Jets have narrowed the gap on Buffalo. Both teams have the offensive talent to push higher up the league rankings, while New England holds the coaching edge with a developing young quarterback.

To get a feel for each team’s chances, here is the link to each AFC East team’s season win total betting preview:

Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New York Jets

When betting on a division winner, finding flaws in the odds is a must while also understanding the direction and potential of each team. 

Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 12.24.53 PM
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Bills come into 2022 with an elite quarterback and a high-ranking defense, making them almost a layup to win the division with minimal risk (-220). The great equalizer in the NFL is injuries, so a team’s direction can change on a dime.

New England has some questions on the defensive side of the ball, and they don’t have enough of a gap to dominate the Jets or Dolphins. New York comes into the year with the most significant question at quarterback, plus their defense isn’t ready to stop top offenses. Miami should be the biggest threat to unseat Buffalo in the AFC East if Tua Tagovailoa reaches his potential.

Ultimately, the best value in this division should be +450 on the Patriots. They have 16 AFC East titles over the past 19 seasons. Mac Jones is the real deal, and New England knows how to win tight games. Their rushing attack creates an edge when they play from the lead. I trust Bill Belichick, and he has a chip on his shoulder after bowing out to Buffalo in the playoffs last year.

Nevertheless, my investment is on Buffalo. They still need to prove that they can win a big game in the postseason, and Josh Allen must carry his team to victory. The Bills were 13 seconds away from the AFC title game in 2021. Their team's destiny may have changed last season with a squib kick. Is Buffalo on the doorstep of developing into a powerhouse franchise? Or did they miss their chance to win the Super Bowl by one minor coaching decision? 

More betting & NFL coverage:

Fantasy/Betting

YOU MAY LIKE

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) works outs at AdventHealth Training Center.
NFL

Report: Leonard Fournette Showed Up to Minicamp Overweight

Buccaneers coaches were reportedly not happy when the running back showed up to mandatory minicamp overweight.

By Joseph Salvador2 minutes ago
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey speaks at SEC media days.
College Football

SEC Commish Says Adding Texas, Oklahoma Trumps Adding USC, UCLA

Speaking on the first day of the conference’s media days, Sankey gave his thoughts on the recent realignment moves.

By Zach Koons4 minutes ago
Washington Commanders Antonio Gibson
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Case Against Antonio Gibson

Stiff competition in Washington's backfield will challenge Antonio Gibson borderline RB1 status.

By Michael Fabiano1 hour ago
SI Swim model Camille Kostek appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater.
Extra Mustard

Camille Kostek, Gronk’s Girlfriend, Predicts If He Will Stay Retired

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model admitted that she’s not entirely sure what the future will hold for the tight end great.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
candi-smiley-100-influential
College

Candi Smiley’s Struggle for Inclusion on Campus

With protections for race and gender under great threat, UCLA’s deputy Title IX director braces for the fight of her career.

By Andrew Lawrence1 hour ago
A screenshot of the Fifa 23 Ultimate Edition Cover featuring Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr.
Extra Mustard

EA Sports Announces Mbappé, Kerr as FIFA 23 ‘Ultimate Edition’ Cover Athletes

The two stars will grace the cover of the popular game, set to release later this year.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles the ball up the court during the third quarter of a game against the Raptors.
NBA

Harden Told Sixers to ‘Sign Who We Needed to Sign’ Before Taking Pay Cut

The Sixers star was determined to see the team’s roster improved, even if it meant a smaller salary for him.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
Moses Moody
NBA

Biggest Sophomore Standouts at NBA Summer League

Summer League is over and several second-year players made notable strides.

By Michael Shapiro3 hours ago