Fabiano's Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receivers for 2022Fabiano's Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receivers for 20222022 NFL Regular-Season Receiving Touchdowns Leader Betting BreakdownJa’Marr Chase and Cooper Kupp are tied for the best odds at SI Sportsbook to lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns.Author:Shawn ChildsPublish date:Aug 24, 2022In this story:San Francisco 49ersLos Angeles RamsSeattle SeahawksArizona CardinalsGreen Bay PackersMinnesota VikingsChicago BearsDetroit LionsTampa Bay BuccaneersNew Orleans SaintsCarolina PanthersAtlanta FalconsNew York GiantsDallas CowboysPhiladelphia EaglesWashington CommandersNew York JetsNew England PatriotsBuffalo Bills