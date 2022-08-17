Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had a true breakout season in 2021, leading the league in rushing attempts (332), rushing yards (1,811) and rushing touchdowns (18) while also logging the league’s longest rush (83 yards).

It’s safe to say: Jonathan Taylor is a beast.

But should you bet on another monster season? Las Vegas seems to think he’s in store for another big year as Taylor is the SI Sportsbook favorite to lead the NFL in both rushing yards (+450) and rushing touchdowns (+450) this season. The Colts’ superstar running back faces stiff competition from the Titans’ Derrick Henry in both markets.

Grace Hollars / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rushing Yards : 1450.5

Over (-115) | Under (-115)

Taylor will have no shortage of opportunity this season after proving he can handle a large workload. Taylor averaged the fourth-most touches in the league on a per-game basis (21.9) and logged 372 total touches. He also managed a fantastic 5.5 yards per attempt, tied for fifth-best in the league and second-best among running backs.

With Matt Ryan now in town, defenses won’t be able to simply stack the box versus Taylor and that opens even more opportunities behind a strong offensive line. Nyheim Hines will still be mixed in now and then, but Taylor will remain the lead back in this strong Colts offense. There’s no injury history with Taylor or any reason to think the 23-year-old can’t eclipse this 1450.5 rushing yards mark.

Talent + opportunity. You can bet on that.

Bet: Over 1450.5 rushing yards

Rushing Touchdowns : 13.5

Over (-115) | Under (-115)

Taylor led the NFL in red zone touches (92) and logged 18 rushing touchdowns last season. Hines only tallied two rushing scores, and isn’t a threat for goal line carries. Even with some regression, Taylor should surpass this touchdown total.

The Colts have a pretty easy pathway to a winning season in the weak AFC South—their over/under at SI Sportsbook is 9.5 wins—with four games against the Texans and Jaguars, who combined to allow 35 rushing touchdowns last season.

Bet: Over 13.5 rushing touchdowns

Michael Conroy/AP

Rushing + Receiving Yards : 1750.5

Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Finally, let’s take a look at the combined yards for JT.

Taylor combined for 2,171 total yards (360 receiving yards) last year and 20 total touchdowns. There’s no reason to think Ryan won’t continue to look to Taylor in a new offense. Ryan targeted his backs a league-leading 8.6 times per game in 2021. Taylor’s 78.4% catch rate and 7.06 yards per target certainly bode well for the over.

Bet: Over 1750.5 total yards

