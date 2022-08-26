WNBA 2022 Semifinal Playoff Series Betting Odds and Parlay Picks

A breakdown of the WNBA’s final four and how you should bet it.

The 2022 WNBA semifinals will tip off on Sunday following a first round that saw the top four seeds advance. No. 1 seed Las Vegas has seen its betting odds to win the WNBA Championship shortened to -110, followed by both Chicago and Connecticut at +350.

Following a best-of-three first round, the semifinals have a best-of-five format.

In this second round, bettors find a final four consisting of: the defending WNBA champions, a No. 1 seed that has won 14 of its last 17 games, a Connecticut club that is 12-2 ATS in its last 14 games and a feisty Seattle squad that ranks as the best team in field goal percentage (53.2%) and three-point shooting (51.2%) in the postseason.

Before you grab a seat on your couch for all the action, SI Betting is here to take a deeper look at both of these exciting matchups.

Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

WNBA Semifinal Playoff Series Odds

No. 3 Connecticut Sun (+120) vs. No. 2 Chicago Sky (-140)

2022 Records: Connecticut: SU: 27-12 / ATS: 23-16

2022 Records: Chicago: SU: 28-11 / ATS: 19-19-1

Head-to-head: Chicago 4-0 SU / 2-2 ATS

Futures: Connecticut +350 / Chicago +350

The defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky are looking to become the first team since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-02 to repeat as champions. In the opening round, the No. 2 seed Sky dropped game one in the first round against the Liberty. However, the experienced club came back to win the final two matchups of the series by an average of 28.0 points per game.

In the playoffs, Kahleah Copper leads Chicago in scoring (18.7 ppg) while the club is receiving dominant inside production from Candace Parker (14.3 ppg, 11.7 rbg, 1.7 blk). The Sun will counter with a solid front line of Jonquel Jones (16.7 ppg, 9.0 rbg) and Alyssa Thomas (11.3 ppg, 8.0 rbg) to match up with Parker on the block.

Chicago swept the four-game series from Connecticut in the regular season, while both teams earned two cashes (2-2) against the spread (ATS). Each of the games found a very close average margin of victory (4.5 points per game), while surpassing the game total in three of the four contests with an average of 177.0 points per game. The two rivals came within one point in the first meeting of the season from posting a perfect 4-0 mark to the over.

In Game 1 of the semifinals, the Sky are 3.5-point home favorites with a total sitting at 165.5. Despite being 17 games over .500 thus far this year, Chicago owns a pedestrian 19-19-1 ATS mark. Meanwhile, since mid-July, Connecticut has been the best team in the league -- winning 11 of its last 14 games while boasting an incredible 12-2 ATS record.

WNBA Semifinals Series Schedule

Game 1: Connecticut at Chicago; Aug. 28, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 2: Connecticut at Chicago; Aug. 31, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 3: Chicago at Connecticut; Sept. 4, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 4*: Chicago at Connecticut; Sept. 6, TBD, ESPN2

Game 5*: Connecticut at Chicago; Sept. 8, TBD, ESPN2

* if necessary

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

No. 4 Seattle Storm (+212) vs. No. 1 Las Vegas Aces (-247)

2022 Records: Seattle: SU: 24-15 / ATS: 19-20

2022 Records: Las Vegas: SU: 28-10 / ATS: 19-19

Head-to-head: Las Vegas 3-1 SU / Las Vegas 3-1 ATS

Futures: Seattle +500 / Las Vegas -110

Las Vegas is now a prohibitive favorite (-110) to win the WNBA Championship for the first time in franchise history after earning the most wins (28) of any team in the league this season. The Aces, who averaged a WNBA-high 98.0 points per game in the first round, swept the Mercury by an average margin of victory of 26.5 points.

The Aces are led by a backcourt duo of Chelsea Gray (22.0 ppg, 6.0 apg) and Kelsey Plum (22.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg). Star forward A'Ja Wilson who averaged 19.5 points per game and 9.4 rebounds per game in the regular season, had a quiet first round against Phoenix with just 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

The Storm were led in the first round by star forward Breanna Stewart, who averaged 22.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. Seattle will need its backcourt combo of Jewell Loyd (17.5 ppg) and Sue Bird (14.0 ppg) to match the production of Gray and Plum to have any shot at pulling the upset.

Las Vegas took three out of four in the regular season against the Storm by an average of 9.3 points per victory. The Aces, who also went 3-1 ATS in the regular season versus Seattle, combined to average 176.0 points per game with the Storm, which resulted in a 2-2 mark on wagers involving the game total.

In Game 1, the Aces are 5.5-point home favorites with the total sitting at 170.5. While posting an outstanding record of 14-3 in their last 17 games, the Aces have posted a profitable 10-7 ATS mark over that stretch. The Storm have won 11 of their last 17 games, while sporting a lucrative 10-7 ATS record over that span.

WNBA Semifinals Series Schedule

Game 1: Seattle at Las Vegas; Aug. 28, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Seattle at Las Vegas; Aug. 31, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 3: Las Vegas at Seattle; Sept. 4, 3 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4*: Las Vegas at Seattle; Sept. 6, TBD, ESPN2

Game 5*: Seattle at Las Vegas; Sept. 8, TBD, ESPN2

* if necessary

Frankie’s Betting Breakdown:

It is hard to fade either of the top seeds in the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs. Chicago has the experience, while Las Vegas has been the best team in the league all season. The Sky and Aces, who have compiled a combined 7-1 record against their opponents in this round are simply too talented to fade. However, due to the juice assigned to both clubs by oddsmakers, let’s repeat our successful investment structure followed in the first round choosing to combine the better seeds in a series parlay wager.

SERIES PARLAY BEST BET

Aces -247

Sky -140

Potential Payout Odds: +141 (One Unit)

Respected Money WNBA Series Record: 4-0

Respected Money WNBA Betting: 1-0 +1.35 Units

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.