U.S. Open Women’s Singles Betting Preview

Serena Williams will be the No. 1 story at the 2022 U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., as the legend is set to retire after this tournament.

Unfortunately for Williams and her supporters, the 42-year-old has looked like a shell of her former self since returning this summer after almost a year recovering from injury. Invited to the Open as a wild card entry, Williams might – might – ride a wave of emotion and adrenaline to win a match or two. But do not expect a deep run.

So, who should you bet on at SI Sportsbook to win the U.S. Open women’s singles title?

Iga Swiatek, the world No. 1 player, is the heavy favorite with +300 odds. Swiatek is one of only two women to win multiple Grand Slam titles over the last four years – and the other, Ash Barty, has retired. Emma Raducanu, last year’s surprising U.S. Open champ, has lost in the second round of all three majors so far this year.

Here are the top 10 betting favorites for the U.S. Open women’s singles title:

Iga Swiatek +300

Simona Halep +700

Elena Rybakina +1200

Coco Gauff +1400

Emma Raducanu +1600

Noami Osaka +1600

Caroline Garcia +1600

Aryna Sabalenka +1600

Maria Sakkari +1700

Ons Jabeur +1700

It’s never fun to bet a heavy favorite. So while Swiatek may be tough to beat, here are three possible challengers.

Simona Halep (+700)

The 30-year-old Romanian ranked No. 2 in the world before missing much of 2021 with an injury. After dropping to No. 20, she’s back up to sixth in the world after winning the Canadian Open two weeks ago.

Only Swiatek has won more matches this year than Halep.

Daria Kasatkina (+3500)

This 25-year-old Russian climbed the WTA rankings quickly, cracking the top 10 late in 2018 when she was 21. Kasatkina struggled in 2019 and dropped into the bottom half of the top 100, but she has been making a steady return to prominence since then.

She was a semifinalist this spring at the French Open (losing to eventual champion Swiatek). Earlier this month she won the Silicon Valley Classic, defeating highly ranked Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka along the way. That hard-court title earned Kasatkina a career-best world ranking of No. 9 heading into Flushing Meadows.

Sofia Kenin (+20000)

It’s been five years since an American woman has won the U.S. Open. That was Sloane Stephens, who is the only American woman not named Venus or Serena to win at Flushing Meadows since 1998.

Kenin is the last American woman to win any of the majors (the 2020 Australian Open). Like Serena, she is a wild card entry at Flushing Meadows because she’s missed the last four months with an ankle injury. Unlike Williams, Kenin has youth on her side.

The 23-year-old Kenin returned to action this summer, though she’s lost in the first round of three hard-court tournaments. Still, Kenin was ranked as high as No. 4 in the world two years ago so it’s not out of the question that she could make a run.

THE WAGER

The U.S. Open has probably produced more surprise winners in recent years than any of the other three majors, so why not go for an upset here?

Kenin is a long shot with +20000 odds, but it’s clear those odds are a reflection of her recent injuries and current ranking (No. 426, due to the lack of activity) than her overall talent. Kenin is worth a shot at +20000 odds.

BET: Sofia Kenin (+2000)

