A best bet and analysis for Thursday’s AFC West showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers.

Week 2 kicks off Thursday Night when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs host Justin Herbert and the Chargers with first place in the AFC West on the line.

Mahomes, who threw for five touchdowns in a blowout win over the Cardinals, is now tied with Josh Allen at SI Sportsbook for the best MVP odds (+500).

The Chargers will be without receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) but will look to continue their recent dominance at Arrowhead Stadium. Since Herbert’s debut, Los Angeles is 3-0-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last four meetings with their AFC West rival. After throwing a combined eight touchdowns in their season openers, Herbert and Mahomes receive the highest total (54.5) in Week 2.

Spread : LA Chargers +3.5 (+100) | KC Chiefs -3.5 (-118)

: LA Chargers +3.5 (+100) | KC Chiefs -3.5 (-118) Moneyline : LAC (+175) | KC (-213)

: LAC (+175) | KC (-213) Total : 54.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

: 54.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110) Public (Spread) Betting Percentages : LAC 39% | KC 61%

: LAC 39% | KC 61% Game Info: Sept. 15, 2022 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

The line has ticked up since opening with the Chiefs as a three-point home favorite over the Chargers at SI Sportsbook to Kansas City now laying 3.5 points. The game total, which opened at 54.5, has remained unchanged.

Both teams earned impressive Week 1 straight-up (SU) and ATS wins that helped their backers cash their investments.

Kansas City, behind a superb game form Mahomes, soundly defeated the Cardinals, 44-21, as six-point road favorites. Many experts predicted the Chiefs’ offense would struggle to perform at an elite level after trading star wideout Tyreek Hill. However, Mahomes utilized nine different receivers in a dominant performance.

The Chargers, who beat the Raiders, 24-19, as 3.5-point home favorites, will face a AFC West rival for the second straight week. Los Angeles’s defense was superb in the opener, sacking Derek Carr six times while intercepting him three times.

Herbert is 2-2 in his career against the Chiefs, throwing for 1,130 and 10 touchdowns. He has found success on the ground against Kansas City, rushing for three of his eight career touchdowns. Running back Austin Ekeler only totaled 72 yards from scrimmage (36 receiving, 36 rushing) against the Raiders and disappointed fantasy owners by also failing to find the end zone.

Mahomes’ 5-2 record against the Chargers, combined with Allen’s absence, is too much for respected money in Vegas to overlook. The Chiefs are 9-3 ATS over their last 12 games and 6-1 ATS over their last seven games at Arrowhead Stadium.

BET: Kansas City -3 (-120) Buy Hook

Trends:

Kansas City is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games

Los Angeles is 3-1-1 ATS in its last five meetings with the Chiefs

The Chiefs are 13-3 SU in their last 16 games versus the Chargers

The over is 6-1 in the Chargers’ last seven games (86%)

The over has cashed in eight of Kansas City’s last nine games (89%)

2022 SI Betting NFL: 0-1 ATS & Props 1-1 -1.25 Units

2021 SI Betting Monday Night Football: 9-8 ATS & Props 16-12 +5.75 Units

2021 SI Betting Playoffs: 8-7-1 ATS & Prop Wagers +4.00 Units

2021 SI Betting NFL: 53-44-1 ATS & Props +14.22 Units

2020 SI Betting NFL: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)

***

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

