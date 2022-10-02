The reigning Super Bowl champion Rams visit San Francisco for Week 4’s Monday night game. They enter this contest as slight road dogs vs. the 49ers. The spread on this game is only -1.5, as it’s expected to be a close one. Here are some player props to target if you want to get in on the action!

Cam Akers under 43.5 rushing yards (-125)

The Niners have allowed an average of only 63 rushing yards per game, and Akers is still in a timeshare. Despite a good showing vs. the Cardinals (61 yards and a TD), Akers still had a goal-line fumble, indicating he may not be ready to lead this backfield on his own. Take the under.

Matthew Stafford under 250.5 passing yards (-120)

In three games this season, Stafford has only exceeded this prop once, and it was Week 2 vs. Atlanta. In two matchups with San Francisco last season, he did not exceed this prop. The Niners are allowing an average of only 167 passing yards per game this year. As a fantasy manager, I love that Vegas is so optimistic, but I’m taking the under.

Deebo Samuel over 29.5 rushing yards (-118)

Anytime TD +110

The Rams run defense is tough, but it’s the perfect spot for Kyle Shanahan to sneak by with the versatile Deebo Samuel. Samuel topped this rushing prop in both games vs. the Rams last season, and he has exceeded it in two of three games played this year.

I mentioned the Rams generous secondary above, and it just makes sense that Samuel will find some way into the end zone. At plus money, I’m betting on it.

Brandon Aiyuk over 52.5 receiving (-125)

Aiyuk has only two fewer targets than Deebo Samuel this year, and he’s averaging more yards per target. Meanwhile, the Rams secondary is allowing a league-leading 74.7% catch rate to opposing wide receivers and the third-most receiving yards (667). The Niners will need to put the ball in the air since the Rams have a tough run defense, and Aiyuk should get at least 53 yards.

