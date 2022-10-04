NFL Super Bowl Odds Risers and Fallers

The Bills are still the SI Sportsbook Super Bowl favorites, while the Eagles now have the best odds among NFC teams.

As we head into Week 5 of the NFL season, only one team remains undefeated and it’s not the Chiefs, Buccaneers, Bills or Packers - it’s the Eagles.

Just like we drew it up, right?

Meanwhile, the reigning AFC champion Bengals are off to a mediocre 2-2 start and the Chiefs and Bills look ready for another AFC postseason shootout.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Rams have been lackluster offensively in their 2-2 start, as have the Bucs and the Packers to start the season.

So, is there some value to be had on SI Sportsbook? Or should we bet on the favorite? Let’s see where the market stands after four games.

Buffalo Bills +400

Kansas City Chiefs +700

Philadelphia Eagles +800

Green Bay Packers +1000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1100

Los Angeles Rams +1600

Baltimore Ravens +1600

San Francisco 49ers +1600

Los Angeles Chargers +2000

Minnesota Vikings +2200

Miami Dolphins +2200

Cincinnati Bengals +2500

Dallas Cowboys +2500

Denver Broncos +2800

Jacksonville Jaguars +4500

Tennessee Titans +4500

Las Vegas Raiders +5000

Arizona Cardinals +5000

Cleveland Browns +5000

Indianapolis Colts +6000

New Orleans Saints +6000

New York Giants +8000

New England Patriots +10000

Detroit Lions +12500

Washington Commanders +12500

Atlanta Falcons +15000

Carolina Panthers +15000

Pittsburgh Steelers +15000

Chicago Bears +15000

New York Jets +17500

Seattle Seahawks +20000

Houston Texans +20000

The Bills remain the favorites to hoist the Lombardi trophy. Josh Allen and co. had 6-1 odds entering the season, and they have moved to 4-1 odds after a strong start - including a big come-from-behind win Sunday versus the Ravens. The Bills look strong both offensively and defensively, averaging 28.5 points per game and converting 55.8% of third-down opportunities, while the defense has allowed opponents to average only 14.5 points per game and has logged 13 sacks. After adding Von Miller in the offseason, it’s hard to think the Bills don’t go all the way.

The Chiefs come in right after the Bills at 7-1 odds, after entering the season at +900 odds. No Tyreek Hill? No problem. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks as frisky as ever, and the Chiefs’ defense is good enough when the offense is that flexible and explosive. Clyde Edwards-Helaire emerging as a weapon in the run game has been a good development for a 3-1 Kansas City team.

The Eagles have moved up to the third-best odds (+800), knocking Tom Brady and the Bucs down to +1100 odds behind the Packers (+1000). The 2-2 Bucs entered the season at 7-1 odds, while the 3-1 Packers’ odds remain unchanged.

The Eagles have earned their spot with their 4-0 start and look like a complete team both offensively and defensively. Their running game continues to dominate, while quarterback Jalen Hurts also has grown as a passer with talented weapons A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. The Eagles have allowed only 17.8 points per game, while scoring 28.8. The pathway through the NFC looks easier than the AFC, making the Eagles an appealing pick - though they were far more attractive entering the season at +1800 odds.

The Rams (+1600), Ravens (+1600) and Dolphins (+2200) are all intriguing values. I would have said before the season the Dolphins have no chance because they’d have to get through the Bills but, after defeating Buffalo in Week 3, Miami looks like a contender if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains healthy.

The Cowboys (+2500), Vikings (+2200) and the Giants (+8000) have all started strong with 3-1 records, but the best value is with the Cowboys, who dropped from +1800 odds entering the season. Despite playing without Dak Prescott, Dallas is getting it done on the back of its sharp defense and backup quarterback Cooper Rush. The Vikings have seen their odds improve from +3300, so the time to grab them was one month ago. The Giants will sputter out any day now.

The Chargers should be considered at +2000 odds after entering the season with +1400 odds. Defensive losses and Justin Herbert‘s injury have moved the market.

Finally, if you love a long shot, the Jaguars could be the play. They are +4500 to win it all and look like a completely different team under new head coach Doug Pederson. The way the Titans and Colts are playing leaves plenty of room for the underdog to sneak in through the AFC South.

